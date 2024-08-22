Neymar has reportedly expressed a strong desire to return to Barcelona, the club where he first made his mark on European football

The Brazilian forward is eager to reunite with the Catalan giants, allegedly willing to make significant sacrifices to facilitate his move

However, one significant obstacle could derail the deal as Neymar's contract with his current club, Al Hilal, is set to run until 2025

Former Barcelona forward Neymar Junior is reportedly determined to rejoin Barcelona, even if it means making significant sacrifices.

This news has fueled speculation about a potential reunion between the Brazilian star and the La Liga giants.

Neymar, who now plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, has a rich history with Barcelona.

Neymar is eager to make a return to Barcelona as he aims to challenge Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid. Photos: Sampics/MB Media.

The 32-year-old first joined Barcelona in 2013 from Santos, quickly winning over fans as part of the legendary attacking trio of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, famously dubbed "MSN."

During his four-year stint at the club, Neymar, under contract until 2025, was instrumental in securing multiple titles, including two La Liga championships and the 2015 UEFA Champions League.

However, in 2017, he made headlines with a record-breaking €222 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, per the Guardian.

Neyrma's injuries could scupper Barcelona move

While the idea of Neymar's return is enticing, it's important to consider the challenges, particularly his injury history.

Since departing Barcelona seven years ago, the 32-year-old has been frequently sidelined due to recurring injuries, missing significant parts of several seasons, per Barca Universal.

Additionally, his high salary demands pose another significant hurdle. Neymar's current earnings are among the highest in football, and meeting these financial expectations would heavily burden Barcelona's already strained finances.

Barcelona's financial situation remains fragile as the club grapples with debt management and strict La Liga salary cap regulations.

Even if Neymar were to return at a lower cost, the club would need to make substantial financial adjustments, potentially jeopardizing its stability. Given these challenges, a Neymar reunion seems highly unlikely.

While the prospect of his return may excite some fans, the realities of his injury history and Barcelona's financial constraints make this move improbable.

Neymar among GOAT wingers

