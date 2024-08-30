Talented Ghanaian left-back David Oduro is set to join Spanish giants Barcelona this summer

The La Liga side have agreed a deal to sign the player from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions

Oduro had trials early in the year with the Catalan giants as well as English club Chelsea

Spanish giants Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Ghanaian youngster David Oduro in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old, who plays for Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, has agreed to join the Catalan club.

Oduro will initially join the Academy of the club as he continues his development.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been struck with both parties set to conclude formalities.

The talented left-back will become the first player to join Barcelona directly from the Ghana Premier League.

Oduro enjoyed an outstanding season with Accra Lions in the Ghanaian topflight, helping the club to their best-place finish in the last campaign, as they ended in second position.

During the campaign, he had trials at Chelsea and Barcelona with both teams impressed with his performances.

In two seasons with the Ghana Premier League side, Oduro made 50 appearances, scoring a goal and delivering six assists, per Transfermarkt.

However, Barcelona made a decision to continue tracking him as they watched his games at Accra Lions.

Aziz Issah to undergo trial at Barcelona

Meanwhile, another budding talent from the Ghana Premier League, Aziz Issah has reportedly been offered a trial at the Catalan club.

Issah helped Dreams FC win the FA Cup two season ago and was a key player in the team's fairytale run in the CAF Confederation Cup in the last campaign.

The teen sensation starred as the Black Satellites of Ghana won the gold at the African Games in Accra early this year.

Salis Abdul Samed set to join Sunderland

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian star Salis Abdul Samed is set to join AFC Sunderland in the English Championship after reportedly sealing a transfer move.

The 24-year-old, who has been rooted to RC Lens' reserve side in France, has agreed to join the Black Cats in the second-tier English league.

Abdul Samed is expected to join Sunderland during the summer window on an initial loan deal that could become permanent if he impresses.

