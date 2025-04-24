Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has urged Ghanaian musicians to focus on the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs)

The famous singer called on Ghanaians to be proud of their own awards scheme instead of chasing international awards

The comments from the Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience have sparked debate among many music lovers

Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar, who also serves as a Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience, has urged local musicians to prioritise Ghana's award schemes.

In a recent interview with GhanaWeb on April 19, 2025, he stated that major international awards like the Grammy Awards were not intended for Ghanaian artists.

As such, Rex Omar emphasised the need for musicians to appreciate and respect the awards available in their home country.

Rex Omar further explained that platforms like BET, originally an American television network, established their own awards system, showcasing how countries can create their own recognition programs.

He believes that Ghana can develop an awards scheme that rivals the Grammys if the industry collaborates effectively and promotes it positively. He advocated for a robust ecosystem to support such initiatives, stating,

"When I hear discussions about the Grammy, it's crucial to understand that it is primarily for America. Disrespecting the Ghana Music Awards while aspiring for the Grammys seems contradictory, as they were not created with Ghanaian talents in mind."

"If we speak well about our awards and manage them properly, we could attract participation from other countries. The process involves building a comprehensive value chain that contributes to making a significant impact in the industry."

Rex Omar gets a political appointment

Meanwhile, Rex Omar was named the Black Star Experience's Presidential Staffer by President John Dramani Mahama.

The renowned Ghanaian artist became well-known in his own country in 1989 after releasing his acclaimed album Aware Pa.

The legendary artist has received congratulations from several social media users on President Mahama's recent appointment.

Rex Omar reps at the 2021 VGMA

The legendary Ghanaian musician also looked dapper in a shiny long-sleeve kaftan and matching tailored to fit trousers at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Rex Omar completed his look with black shiny shoes that matched perfectly with his classy look at the star-studded red-carpet event.

He was spotted with award-winning musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly called Okyeame Kwame, who wore a custom-made ensemble designed with beads.

Rex Omar's daughter graduates from Legon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on highlife artist Rex Omar's daughter, Mimi Omar Owusu Marfo, graduating from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The seasoned singer posted a picture of himself outside his house with his lovely wife Abiba and their baby daughter on his official Facebook page.

As he stood next to his beautiful daughter, who was dressed for her graduation, the Dada Di Da hitmaker grinned proudly at her academic success.

Mimi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Ghana, joining a cohort of recent graduates.

