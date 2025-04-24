Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has taken over the internet with her new braids hairstyle

The fashion lover, Jackie Appiah, looked younger than her age in stylish braids for her lunch date

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's long braids hairstyle and makeup on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has gained attention for her stylish new braids hairstyle.

Known for her fashion-forward choices, Jackie Appiah showcased her long black braids, expertly partitioned for a distinctive look.

Jackie Appiah looks gorgeous in a braids hairstyle. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

The 41-year-old actress complemented her hairstyle with an elegant ankle-length white dress, which featured an alluring neckline.

To round off her ensemble, she wore white designer sandals and added a touch of vibrancy with a handbag that was accessorised with a scarf.

Her overall appearance was enhanced by a pearl necklace and matching earrings, which she wore while posing for a series of photographs.

In addition to her striking hairstyle, Jackie Appiah shared images from a dining experience at a luxurious restaurant, highlighting her enjoyment of the meal.

Check out the Instagram photos below:

Jackie Appiah meets the Chief Imam

Furthermore, during the 2025 Eid-ul-Mubarak celebrations, Jackie Appiah made a notable appearance in a brown abaya dress while meeting with her chief Imam.

The outfit was a collaboration with fellow Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin, designed for this significant meeting with a respected religious figure.

Jackie Appiah completed her look with a beautiful hijab and makeup that complemented her skin tone, posing gracefully for the cameras.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Throwback to that Wallahi kind of day when grace gently walked into wisdom’s presence. My heart is still full from this unforgettable visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. It wasn’t just a stop; it was a moment. A moment wrapped in prayer, calm, and quiet strength."

"He didn’t say much, but somehow, every word carried the weight of a lifetime. That kind of humility? Rare. That kind of blessing? Priceless."

"Still grateful. Still holding on to the peace I felt that day. And yes! Shoutout to the amazing GBFoods family… makers of those delicious Gino goodies we all know and love."

Check out the Instagram photos below:

Jackie Appiah wins an international award

Jackie Appiah looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve lace corseted gown to receive an award in Burkina Faso.

The celebrity mother and influencer wore a centre-parted Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes and eyeshadow to receive the award.

Check out the photo below:

Jackie Appiah prepares light soup

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who shared her recipe for preparing light chicken soup and fish on Instagram.

Jackie Appiah provided a detailed step-by-step method in a viral video and even prepared fufu to eat with her light chicken soup.

Some social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's trending recipe video on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh