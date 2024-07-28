Lamine Yamal has unfollowed his reported girlfriend after a video of her sitting on a guy's lap went viral

Yamal' and his girlfriend have been dating for a while, with the pair seen together after Spain's Euro 2024 win

20-year-old Padilla is said to be a student based in Barcelona and is reportedly studying in the city

Lamine Yamal has unfollowed her girlfriend, Alex Padilla, on social media after a video surfaced showing her sitting on another guy's lap.

Yamal and Padilla had publicly confirmed their relationship with their affectionate display on the pitch following Spain’s Euro final win over England.

The former lovers also travelled to Milan, where sharp-eyed users spotted them checking in at the airport.

The former lovers also travelled to Milan, where sharp-eyed users spotted them checking in at the airport.

They later went to Greece, each posting a photo of their breakfast with an ocean view from their luxury apartment on Instagram.

Yamal's girlfriend reportedly sits on a guy's lap

However, the FC Barcelona star has now removed Padilla from his social media following the viral Instagram live video showing her with Izan Fernández.

In the video, Padilla was heard saying 'Stop it, you're going to ruin me,' as she tells the man during the live stream before it switches off.

As reported by Tribuna, 20-year-old Padilla is a student based in Barcelona and is reportedly studying in the city.

Lamine Yamal chilling with Nico Williams

Meanwhile, Yamal is currently in the Spanish city of Marbella, enjoying his vacation with Barca's hottest target, Nico Williams.

Before reuniting, they separately enjoyed holidays with their families to unwind from the tournament.

The pair have been seen enjoying Marbella's top spots, including the Mosh Group's show restaurant, 'Mosh Fun Kitchen.'

Yamal picks Messi's number ahead of the new season

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that Lamine Yamal opted for the 19 jersey, a number once donned by Lionel Messi in his early Barcelona days, for the 2024/25 season.

Speculations had suggested that the young player might choose the number 10 or the number 27, which became available following Marcos Alonso's exit.

Instead, Yamal made the unexpected decision to go with the number 19 jersey.

