Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju tragically collapsed and died during an undercard match at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra

The Ghana Boxing Authority has confirmed that a postmortem examination to determine the cause of Olanrewaju’s death has commenced

The acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Dayo Adeoye, has been present at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital

The Ghana Boxing Authority has provided an update egarding the post-mortem on the late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju whose tragic death during an undercard match at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, March 29, 2025, left the boxing world in shock and sadness.

Olanrewaju, aged 40, collapsed during the fight against John ''Power'' Mbanugu, prompting an urgent response from medical teams and boxing authorities, with the veteran ringster proounced dead shortly after he was rushed to the Korle Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Now, in an effort to fully understand the cause of his sudden collapse and subsequent death, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has confirmed that a postmortem investigation has started in earnest, with the Ministry of Sports and & Recreation officially reacting to the heartbreaking demise of the Nigerian with a powerful statement.

The Tragic Incident at Bukom Boxing Arena

Olanrewaju, a seasoned fighter with a reputation in the light heavyweight category, was engaging in what was expected to be a competitive match. However, the contest abruptly ended when Olanrewaju collapsed in the ring mid-fight.

Medical personnel were immediately summoned to the scene, and Olanrewaju was rushed to the Korlebu Teaching Hospital in Accra for emergency treatment. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the Nigerian boxer tragically passed away per 3 News.

Investigation Begins

In the aftermath of the incident, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the governing body responsible for overseeing boxing events in the country, took swift action. The GBA, via its communication directorate headed by Mohammed Amin Lamptey, comfirmed that post-mortem began on Wednesday afternoon, marking the beginning of a crucial investigative process.

''Information available from the president of Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) has it that the postmortem on the late Nigeria light heavyweight boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju has started in ernest couple of minutes ago,'' the GBA statement stated.

The Need for a Police Report and Court Authorization

One of the key aspects of the postmortem investigation was the requirement for a police report, which needed to be verified and signed by a court judge. According to the medical team at Korlebu Teaching Hospital, this formal documentation was necessary before the postmortem could proceed.

The police report serves as an official record of the circumstances surrounding Olanrewaju's death, while the court's verification ensures that the process is legally sanctioned and in line with the required procedures.

The GBA president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, confirmed that he personally oversaw the process of securing the police report from the Korlebu police station and then taking it to the high court for approval.

Doctors at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital assigned to perform the postmortem requested a police report verified and signed by a court judge.*

''Doctors at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital assigned to perform the postmortem requested a police report verified and signed by a court judge. The GBA president who led the process from the Korlebu police station to the high court confirmed the latest developments ahead of the postmortem,'' the GBA statement explained.

This added layer of legal oversight is designed to guarantee that the investigation is conducted in a transparent and legally sound manner, ultimately ensuring the integrity of the postmortem process.

The Role of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana

In recognition of the international nature of the incident, the acting Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Dayo Adeoye, has been closely involved in the proceedings.

The Nigerian High Commission has shown great concern for the well-being of Olanrewaju's family and the investigation into his death. H.E. Adeoye has been accompanying GBA president Abraham Kotei Neequaye at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital to observe the postmortem exercise.

''The acting Nigeria high commission in Ghana H.E Dayo Adeoye is currently with the GBA president,Abraham Kotei Neequaye, at Korlebu Teaching Hospital observing the exercise and waiting for results.'' the GBA statement added.

The presence of the Nigerian High Commission highlights the diplomatic importance of the case and the strong relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, especially in the realm of sports. The involvement of the High Commission also ensures that the interests of Olanrewaju’s family and the Nigerian government are respected throughout the process.

Awaiting the Results

As of now, the postmortem examination is ongoing, and both the GBA and the Nigerian High Commission as well as the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control continue to monitor the situation closely. The results of the postmortem will be crucial in providing clarity on the cause of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju’s untimely death.

Meanwhile, the boxing community remains united in its grief, while the authorities remain committed to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to uncover the truth. The GBA, through its careful management of this situation, has demonstrated the importance of professionalism and diligence in handling incidents of this nature.

The tragic passing of Olanrewaju serves as a solemn reminder of the risks associated with combat sports and the need for constant vigilance in safeguarding the health and safety of athletes.

The Crucial Phone Call that Changed Everything

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the last-minute phone call from the Ghana Professional Boxing Leaugue organizers to the Nigerian fighter who was on his way back to Nigeria after financial disagreement between him and the organizers over an extra amount of cash he demanded.

It was alleged that the match against John Mbanugu was fixed, with Olanrewaju the loser.

