Asante Kotoko have augmented their squad with the signing of Nigerian striker Fernando Bassey

The striker joins the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season

The Kumasi-based club are currently preparing ahead of the start of the new season in Cape Coast

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Fernando Wisdom Bassey.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent following his departure from Sporting Lagos.

Bassey is seen as a direct replacement for winger Bernard Somuah Sarpong, who left for Spain to begin his career with Celta Fortuna, Celta Vigo's reserve team.

Asante Kotoko announce signing of Nigerian striker Fernando Bassey. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian striker previously played for Akwa United in the Professional Football League. He scored 7 goals in 76 matches during his time in the Nigeria league, per Transfermarkt.

Bassey excited to join Kotoko

The young forward is expected to boost the attack of the Porcupine Warriors, who lost several of their strikers including top scorer Steven Dese Mukwala at the end of last season.

Bassey is looking forward to filling the void left while contributing in helping the club achieve their target for the season.

He told the club's media: "Asante Kotoko is based in Kumasi, a city known for its deep passion for football. The enthusiasm here is unmatched, particularly when Kotoko or the Black Stars play, as seen during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria. I'm thrilled that everything has been finalized, and I look forward to helping my new teammates achieve our goals for the season."

The Porcupine Warriors are currently preparing for the start of the new campaign and will face Vision FC in a friendly on Thursday. The new Ghana Premier League season begins on September 5, 2024.

Asante Kotoko to face DC United in USA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will become the second club to feature in the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC against DC United in October 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the United States after winning the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup, following victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in July.

Asante Kotoko will engage the Major League Soccer side on October 12, 2024, at the Audi Cup in Washington DC following approval from the Ghana Football Association.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh