Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has inspired many Muslim women with her stylish Abaya

Nana Ama McBrown styled her look with a custom-made gele that matched perfectly with the embroidery in her outfit

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's regal look and makeup on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has supported her friend Salma Mumin by rocking a stylish outfit from her clothing line, Lure By Salma.

The Onua Showtime host wore a breathtaking Abaya to host the latest episode of her show, where she hosted legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Agyeman, comedian Lekzy Decomic and other stars on the programme.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish Abaya in a stylish outfit. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown, whose real name is Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, wore a pink Abaya embellished with embroidery and gold metallic artistry that complemented her skin tone.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup, medium-length eyelashes and red bold lipstick to enhance her natural features.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with beautiful diamond earrings and a matching necklace that sparkled when the camera light fell on it.

Nana Ama McBrown impressed fashionistas with her gold bracelet and expensive wristwatch, which blended with her stylish outfit.

The style icon wore a classy yellow turban to complete her look and modelled in elegant strappy high heels.

McBrown rocks a pink Abaya dress

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stylish Abaya and gele on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

the_gele_center stated:

"Thank you for rocking @the_gele_center with such GRACE!. You LOOK absolutely STUNNING in our GELE. 🫶🏽👑 Love You Empress 😍."

salmamumin stated:

"Queen in @lure_gh thanks sis ❤️ love you ❤️."

queenselorm_gmb23

"❤️❤️ Queen of Queens❤️."

iamnaaadomakyerekuah

"3y3 Maxine Maame nie,Obia boa Her excellency Papabi 👌👌👌❤️❤️❤️."

kobby75712 stated:

"Her Excellency nie!!!!!The only celebrity,even if she cough ebi New’s ❤️😂😂😂."

lure_gh stated:

"So stunning on you 😍 thanks for always patronizing us ❤️."

lure_gh stated:

"You look amazing! Thank you for rocking our Layla Abaya effortlessly❤️."

Check out the photos below:

McBrown rocks a classy ruched dress

The Chief Executive Officer of Kids Lounge By McBrown looked spectacular in a splendid ruched dress for a video shoot.

Ghanaian fashion designer Lauren Couture used white glittering lace fabric for her bust area and a colourful stretchy fabric for the ruched skirt, which snatched her waist.

Nana Ama McBrown shared a beautiful behind-the-scenes makeup transformation video, which has become the talk of the town.

The designer used a unique appliqué to design the white lace, which also served as a necklace and added elegance to her look.

The makeup video of Nana Ama McBrown is below:

McBrown slays on 68th Independence Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, who went viral with his Independence Day Instagram video shoot.

The media personality looked sporty in the photos, wearing a chic two-piece outfit and high-end footwear.

Fameye, a Ghanaian artist, and other social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's viral appearance.

