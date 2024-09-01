Erling Haaland wrote his name in the sands of time for the umpteenth time with his hat-trick against West Ham

The Norwegian striker has been in red-hot form for Manchester City since the start of the 2024/25 season

His seven goals in three games means he has outscored every other team in the Premier League by himself

Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling Haaland, reached another milestone by equaling a 20-year-old record with a brilliant hat-trick against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Norwegian striker, already in blistering form since the 2024/25 campaign began, added to his impressive tally, proving once again why he's one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

Erling Haaland bagged his second hat-trick in only his third Premier League game. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Haaland's hat-trick condemns West Ham to defeat

Haaland, who has clinched the Premier League Golden Boot in each of the past two seasons, seems poised to claim the top scorer's prize for a third consecutive year.

His first goal against the Hammers came from a well-timed pass by Bernardo Silva, who set him up perfectly for a clinical one-on-one finish against Alphonse Areola.

The 24-year-old then added his second with a thunderous close-range effort that left the net shaking following a patient build-up.

Erling then capped off his hat-trick in the 83rd minute, securing Man City’s win and extinguishing any hopes West Ham had of a comeback.

What record did Erling Haaland equal?

Haaland's treble made him the first player since Paul Jewell in the 1994-95 season to score a hat-trick in two of a team's first three Premier League matches, as noted by Opta Statistics.

Furthermore, Erling's seven goals in the opening three games of the 2024-25 season set a new Premier League record for the most goals at this stage.

According to ESPN, his 11th hat-trick for City also made him just the second player in Premier League history, alongside Harry Kane, to score hat-tricks in consecutive games twice.

Haaland elevated to Messi-Ronaldo level

