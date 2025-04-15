Kumchacha, in a video, responded to social commentator Appiah Stadium over his recent remarks about him

The prophet called on Appiah Stadium to end all hostilities against him and refrain from making unsavoury comments about him

Prophet Kumchacha advised Appiah Stadium to visit President Mahama at the Jubilee to appeal for an appointment instead of approaching him publicly

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has responded to social commentator Appiah Stadium over his recent remarks about him.

Prophet Kumchacha replies to Appiah Stadium over his remarks about him. Photo source: Prophet Kumchacha and Everything Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prophet shared that Appiah Stadium sent him a video he recorded. He also accused him of conspiring with some individuals, who have insulted him on several occasions on social media.

Kumchacha called on the staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter to end all hostilities against him and refrain from making unsavoury comments about him.

The prophet said he had no personal issues with Appiah Stadium and was not interested in engaging in any feud with him or anybody else.

Kumchacha also explained that he did not insult the political commentator when he initially criticised him for his public utterances whenever he met President John Mahama.

He also dismissed claims that he was envious of Appiah Stadium's newfound fame and close relationships with prominent figures in Ghana.

The prophet claimed that he had more wealth and properties than Appiah Stadium throughout his life in Ghana, and could never envy him.

Appiah Stadium chases President John Dramani Mahama at Alhaji Banda's celebration of life event. Photo source: @ghbrain

Source: TikTok

Prophet Kumchacha noted that he was only critical about the political commentator's public behaviour and his claims that he would stop harassing President John Dramani Mahama if he were given an appointment.

The prophet stated that President John Mahama and his younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama, could employ Appiah Stadium in any agency, but the NDC supporter did not need to approach them for opportunities in public.

He said Appiah Stadium had access to the President and could visit him at the Jubilee House and appeal to him for a political appointment instead of his usual public stunts.

Prophet Kumchacha's remarks came after Appiah Stadium expressed disappointment with the pastor over some remarks concerning his public engagement with President John Dramani Mahama.

In a video, Appiah Stadium criticised Kumchacha for slamming his attempts to get President Mahama's attention to give him an appointment in his government.

He informed the renowned prophet that he should channel his energy into praying to God for President Mahama to remember him and give him an appointment instead of criticising him for his actions.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium replying to Appiah Stadium:

Kumchacha's remarks about Appiah Stadium stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

John Kwabena commented:

"You are making sense. Why are we always supporting the wrong people?"

Majesty said:

"The truth is always bitter, but a lot of people will not understand Kumchacha."

Big Ramy 1 wrote:

"Proberem right! stomach politicians fighting themselves 😂."

Appiah Stadium chases President Mahama's car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium chased President John Dramani Mahama's car when they met at Alhaji Banda's celebration of life event.

In the video, the staunch NDC supporter claimed that the President was not picking up his calls whenever he called him.

The video of Appiah Stadium chasing President Mahama's car garnered mixed reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh