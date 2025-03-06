Barcelona have completely dismissed any chance of signing Ghanaian international midfielder Thomas Partey

Partey's current Arsenal contract runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, and extension talks have not progressed

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder joined the Premier League side on a long-term contract in October 2020

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer.

Despite the Ghanaian international’s contract expiring in June and being offered to the Spanish giants, the club has shown no interest in bringing him to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have completely dismissed any chance of signing Ghanaian international midfielder Thomas Partey. Photos: David Ramos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Why Barcelona rejected Partey

According to reports from Fichajes, new manager Hansi Flick has a clear vision for the club's midfield and does not see a need for further reinforcements in that area.

With Frenkie de Jong nearing full recovery and young prospects like Marc Casado and Marc Bernal set to take on bigger roles, Barcelona feel well-stocked in midfield.

Additionally, the squad already boasts established stars such as Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez, ensuring both depth and quality in the center of the pitch.

Partey's future remains uncertain

While Arsenal are still considering a possible contract renewal for Partey, the 31-year-old has drawn interest from other top European clubs, including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Barcelona remain focused on strengthening their attack rather than adding another midfielder.

Thomas Partey runs with the ball during the UCL 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between PSV and Arsenal FC at PSV Stadion on March 04, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona’s transfer strategy

The club’s priority remains finding a left-winger who can also play as a center forward to bolster their attacking options.

With Flick confident in his current midfield setup, Barcelona will not make unnecessary signings in that department. Instead, they are concentrating on strategic reinforcements that will enhance the squad’s overall competitiveness.

For now, Partey will have to look elsewhere for his next move, as Barcelona have shut the door on any potential transfer.

Partey’s impact at Arsenal

Since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for a reported £45 million, Thomas Partey has been one of the club's most influential players, appearing in more than 150 games across all competitions.

While injuries have hindered his consistency at times, Partey, who conceded a penalty in Arsenal's 7-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, has shown his quality when fit, helping Arsenal to secure key victories both in the Premier League and in European competition.

The 31-year-old’s performances have drawn praise from fans and former players such as Yaya Toure, but his contract situation has now put a spotlight on his long-term future.

Despite his importance to the squad, no discussions over a contract extension have taken place, leading to speculation about his next steps.

Arsenal will need to make a decision on whether to offer Partey an extension or risk losing him for free in just a few months.

Palmer laments Partey's neglect

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Osei Kwaku Palmer's outburst regarding a long period of lack of communication between him and Thomas Partey, explaining that they last talked five years ago.

Partey played for Palmer's Tema Youth in Ghana before moving abroad to continue his football journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh