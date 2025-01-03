Antoine Semenyo demonstrated his dribbling prowess against Mohammed Kudus in a thrilling Premier League encounter between Bournemouth and West Ham at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghanaian duo faced off in a game filled with intensity and skill, but it was Semenyo who stole the spotlight with a moment of individual brilliance.

The match saw West Ham take an early lead through Lucas Paquetá, who scored to put the Hammers ahead.

However, Bournemouth staged a resilient comeback, with Enes Ünal delivering a stunning free-kick to secure a 1-1 draw for the home side.

The highlight of the game came during a one-on-one duel between Semenyo and Kudus.

As Kudus closed in to challenge for the ball, Semenyo displayed incredible composure and flair, executing two mesmerising stepovers to glide past his international teammate with ease.

The move left fans in awe and further showcased the Bournemouth forward’s skill set.

Despite the competitive nature of the match, there was no animosity between the two players.

After the game, Semenyo and Kudus were seen sharing a friendly moment, reflecting the camaraderie they share as teammates for the Ghana national team.

