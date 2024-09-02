Carlo Ancelotti named one player who merits praise after Kylian Mbappe broke his goal-scoring duck in La Liga

The Frenchman finally brought a halt to his struggles in front of goal, netting twice against Real Betis

Mbappe's brace ensured Real Madrid bounced back to winning ways after their slump against Las Palmas

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on one of his key players after their much-needed victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos secured a 2-0 win on Sunday night, with Kylian Mbappe’s brace ending his goal drought and lifting the team back to winning ways.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his teammates after his goal-scoring heroics against Real Betis. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Mbappe's brace fires Madrid to victory

Mbappe, who had been struggling to replicate his prolific form from Ligue 1, finally broke his scoring jinx with two quick goals in the second half.

The breakthrough came when Fede Valverde set him up with a clever pass, allowing the Frenchman to finish clinically from close range.

Moments later, he doubled his tally from the penalty spot, sealing the win and boosting Madrid’s spirits after a frustrating draw against Las Palmas in midweek.

Vinicius' role in Mbappe's brace

While Mbappe’s goals were crucial, the spotlight also fell on Vinicius Junior for his selfless act during the match.

Typically, Madrid’s designated penalty taker, Vinicius, chose to pass the responsibility to Mbappe, offering his teammate the chance to regain his mojo in front of goal, Marca reports.

Ancelotti praises Vinicius for Mbappe's double

This gesture did not go unnoticed by Ancelotti, who was quick to commend the Brazilian winger’s sportsmanship.

“Vinicius Jr deserves credit today,” Ancelotti remarked, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

The experienced manager emphasised the importance of the camaraderie and mutual respect between his two star forwards.

“Vini showed great unselfishness by allowing Mbappe to take the penalty. Their relationship is strong, and I’m pleased with that.”

What's next for Real Madrid?

With this morale-boosting win under their belts, Ancelotti’s squad will now prepare for a challenging encounter against Real Sociedad on September 14, following the international break.

