Real Madrid are closing the gap on Barcelona for the third straight matchday, capitalising on the Catalans’ loss to Las Palmas just 24 hours earlier.

The Spanish giants took the lead in their derby clash against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Jude Bellingham delivering a moment of brilliance from the penalty spot in the 30th minute.

Antonio Rudiger earned Real Madrid a crucial penalty after being brought down by Allan Nyom in the box.

The incident handed Madrid an opportunity to take control of the match, and it was Bellingham who stepped up to the spot with confidence.

The Englsihman’s composed and precise strike showed his reliability under pressure and justified his new role as the team’s primary penalty taker, a position he assumed after Kylian Mbappé’s missed spot-kick against Liverpool earlier in the week.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side dominated early possession without troubling Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, but Bellingham’s goal puts them firmly on course to narrow the gap with Barcelona.

With Real Madrid aiming to build on their lead, they look set to secure another crucial victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh