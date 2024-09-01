Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, brought his three-game scoreless run in La Liga to an end against Real Betis

Mbappe's quick-fire brace in the second half propelled Los Blancos to a 2-0 victory at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday

He would now turn his attention to helping France in the UEFA Nations League as Les Bleus face Italy and Belgium

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his relief after breaking his goal-scoring drought in La Liga for Real Madrid.

The French forward, who had endured a frustrating three-game spell without finding the back of the net, finally turned the tide against Real Betis.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his second goal for Real Madrid in their 2-0 win against Real Betis in La Liga. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe ends goal-scoring drought

Prior to this match, the 25-year-old had the unwanted distinction of leading Europe's top five leagues in shots on goal without scoring.

However, Kylian put that record to rest with a standout performance, scoring twice to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side return to winning form after their midweek draw with Las Palmas.

His first goal came in the 67th minute when he expertly connected with a well-timed pass from Fede Valverde.

Mbappe took the ball in stride and fired a precise low shot past the Betis goalkeeper, finally ending his goal-scoring drought.

Just eight minutes later, Mbappe added a second goal, this time from the penalty spot.

Vinicius Junior, Madrid's usual penalty taker, graciously stepped aside to allow his teammate to take the kick, giving the Frenchman an opportunity to boost his confidence further.

As expected, Kylian converted with ease, doubling Madrid's lead and securing their second win of the season, per Goal.

Mbappe reacts after ending barren run

Reflecting on his performance in front of the Santiago Bernabéu crowd, Mbappé expressed his gratitude and excitement.

"I'm very happy; the fans give me a lot of love," he said, as reported by Madrid Universal.

"Three games without scoring is a lot for me, so it's a dream to be here, and I hope to score many more goals for this club."

Mbappe's return to form is a promising sign for Real Madrid, as the French star looks to continue making his mark in La Liga and contribute to the team's success this season.

Source: YEN.com.gh