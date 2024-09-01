Kylian Mbappe brought a crashing end to his barren run in the Spanish La Liga with a brace

The 25-year-old has been the subject of online trolls for his inability to score in his previous games

But on Sunday, September 1, Mbappe finally ended the run by firing Real Madrid to victory against Real Betis

Kylian Mbappe has finally opened his La Liga goal account for Real Madrid, putting an end to the pressure mounting on him after a slow start to the season.

The French captain, who has faced significant scrutiny for his early struggles in Spain, broke his scoring drought in his fourth league appearance, netting twice against Real Betis.

Kylian Mbappe fired two goals to inspire Real Madrid to a hard-fought two-nil victory against Real Betis. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Mbappe ends goal-scoring drought with brace

According to Football Espana, the 25-year-old made no mistake this time, with his goal in the 67th minute breaking the game's deadlock.

Receiving a clever pass from Fede Valverde, Mbappe slipped the ball underneath the onrushing goalkeeper with a first-time shot that found the bottom corner.

The relief was palpable as his teammates celebrated with him, thrilled to see their star striker finally hit the mark.

Before this breakthrough, Kylian had registered the most shots on target across Europe’s top five leagues without scoring, a statistic that only added to the pressure.

Soon after his strike, the 25-year-old was at it again as he took over penalty duties from Vinicius Junior to double Madrid's lead in the 75th minute, per Eurosport.

His goals against Betis could well be the spark he needs to regain his confidence and consistency as he looks to drive his campaign forward.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe?

With his first Real Madrid goal now under his belt, Mbappe will shift his focus to international duties, where he’ll aim to replicate his form for France in the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Belgium on September 6 and 9.

Carlo Ancelotti backs Mbappe to excel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe has received significant backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid boss, known for his ability to develop world-class talent, expressed strong confidence in his latest 'Galactico,' predicting that Mbappe is poised to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a standout performance.

