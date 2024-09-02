Charles Asampong Taylor wants the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif barred from the Black Stars

The former Black Stars player wants the minister to stay away until the African Games expenses are investigated

The Black Stars will face Angola and Niger this week in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Former Black Stars player Charles Asampong Taylor insists the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hounourable Mustapha Ussif should not be allowed close to the Black Stars ahead of the game against Angola.

The ex-Black Stars player now turned pundit believes the Minister should be jobless after revelations of the African Games.

The Sports Ministry have been in the news for spending millions of dollars on the hosting of the multi-sport event, without justifications for some of the monies used.

Former Ghana player Charles Taylor wants the Minister of Youth and Sports away from the Black Stars.

"The Sports Minister shouldn't be allowed to be in and around the Black Stars for the Angola game. He has to stay away or step aside. The government should let him step aside. Akufo-Addo should let him step aside," he told Angel Sports, as quoted by Pulse.

"Akufo-Addo is sleeping, I guess. If he is not sleeping, the sports minister would have been sacked. Imagine the money they've spent since he has been in office, but nobody asks questions. We don't want nonchalant government in this country."

African Games expenses calls for probe

The Minister first generated talks about the monies spent after he disclosed to the Public Accounts Committee that an amount in excess of $3m was paid to GBC for the coverage of the competitions.

A few days later, it was uncovered that $15m was spent on the feeding of athletes while $4.5m was paid for the Games Management System, including media accreditation, as reported by GBN.

Honourable Kobena Woyome, a ranking member of the committee for youth, sports and culture as well as the Forum of Accountable Governance have called for a probe into the spending.

