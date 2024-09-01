Ghana coach Otto Addo and his assistants have been involved in a road accident this morning

The team were arriving from Tarkwa after the game between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC

Addo has named his squad for Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger next week

Black Stars coach Otto Addo and his assistants Joseph Paintsil and Fatau Dauda were involved in a road accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The technical team were travelling back to Accra after observing the Champions of Champions game between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC in Tarkwa.

Otto Addo and his assistants watch the game between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial.

Addo, who is preparing with his technical team ahead of the AFCON qualifiers, alongside his assistants avoided a head-on collision with a pick-up truck after their car veered off the road.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the coaches avoided injuries and were handed immediate medical care. They are expected to be assessed upon their return to Accra.

GFA updates public on accident

The Ghana Football Association released a statement to update the public on the accident of the coaches. According to the FA, the three men were unhurt and should be fit for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

The statement read:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform the general public that members of the Black Stars technical team were involved in a road accident earlier today while returning from Tarkwa. The team had been on an official assignment, observing the Champion of Champions clash between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

The vehicle carrying Head Coach Otto Addo, Assistant Coach John Paintsil, and Goalkeepers Trainer Fatawu Dauda, a Land Cruiser with registration number GR 6521-21, avoided a head-on collision with a pickup truck which veered off into its lane with some damage to the vehicle.

We are happy to report that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments, as a precautionary measure, upon their return to Accra.

We are confident that the technical team will be in good shape and ready to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

We appreciate the concern shown by the public and ask for your continued support and prayers as we prepare for these important matches.

Otto Addo announces AFCON qualifiers squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

