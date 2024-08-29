Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been dropped for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana coach Otto Addo released his squad for the games against Angola and Niger on Thursday in Accra

The Black Stars will be hoping to get off to a bright start when they host Angola on September 5, in Kumasi

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

Black Stars players line up ahead of Ghana's game against Mozambique at AFCON 2023. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Returning to the squad are Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht, US-based Joseph Paintsil and Kingsley Schindler, as shared on social media.

The Black Stars will open their qualifiers with a home game against the Sable Antelopes on September 5 before their second match against Niger on September 9, 2024.

Below is the complete squad

The four-time African champions will be hoping to make a return to the Nations Cup after a poor display in Ivory Coast early this year.

Ghana to build on recent wins

After an impressive start to his second stint as Ghana coach, Otto Addo will be hoping to build on the performances against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars won back-to-back games for the first time this year when they defeated their World Cup qualifiers opponents in June, as reported by Graphic Sports.

With most of the players returning to the team, the Black Stars are eyeing a positive start to the AFCON qualifiers. Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 and will be hoping to end the drought in Morocco next year.

Otto Addo lauds Jordan Ayew's discipline

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has huge admiration for striker Jordan Ayew, applauding him for his discipline and dedication to the national team.

Ayew was Ghana's hero in the last two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, netting the winner against Mali in Bamako and also scoring a hat-trick against the Central African Republic.

The 32-year-old striker is one of few players with over 100 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 28 times for the national team. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh