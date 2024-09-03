Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah decided to use Israel Adesanya's celebration after netting against Manchester United

Former UFC Middleweight champion Adesanya famously knocked out Alex Pereira before using the celebration

Salah has notched 213 goals and provided 90 assists, a testament to his enduring quality and consistency

Israel Adesanya has praised Mohamed Salah for mimicking his celebration in a recent Premier League victory.

Salah scored and provided two assists as Liverpool dominated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Mohamed Salah decided to use Israel Adesanya's celebration after netting against Manchester United.

Salah capped off the win with a confident finish into the bottom corner and then celebrated with an archer's gesture aimed at the away fans.

In his post-match remarks, the Egyptian star shared that his celebration was influenced by the former UFC champion.

He told Liverpool media:

"I think I was watching the UFC – Alex Pereira against Israel Adesanya.

"When he [Adesanya] won the second fight against Pereira, he celebrated in that way because Pereira had defeated him in their first encounter."

“I like the celebration, that’s why I do it. I am a UFC fan.

“And also back home, people at home believe that our Egyptian pharaohs used to perform this gesture when depicting scenes in temples or on the pyramids.. It’s similar.”

Adesanya shared his thoughts on social media, responding with a cryptic message:

"Each one teach one."

Adesanya first utilised the celebration after famously beating Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last year April 2023.

The Nigerian-born Australian fighter imitated the action of shooting arrows at the Brazilian fighter, who was left motionless on the octagon floor after suffering a devastating second-round knockout.

Since then, Salah has incorporated the gesture into his celebrations, scoring three goals in as many appearances this season.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool legacy

Salah made the move to Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma for an initial fee of £36.5 million and swiftly established himself as a key player at Anfield.

Proving he was no one-season wonder, he became a club legend, significantly contributing to Jürgen Klopp’s teams that clinched the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019, among other accolades.

In 351 appearances for the Reds, Salah has scored 213 goals and provided 90 assists, highlighting his remarkable quality and consistency, per TalkSPORT.

Salah explains inspiration behind his new celebration

