Diana Asamoah has set a new fashion trend with her stylish outfit for her star-studded white wedding

The celebrity bride looked flawless in elegant makeup, long eyelashes and contact lenses for the event

Social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's viral wedding pics and videos on Instagram

Kumawood actress Diana Asamoah took over the internet with her star-studded wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The beautiful content creator looked ethereal in a colourful kente ensemble for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Diana Asamoah slays in a stylish gown for her white wedding. Photo credit: @nahbaffdotcomm.

Diana Asamoah wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipsticks to enhance her natural features.

The style influencer wore a long 360 frontal held-back hairstyle that she styled with gold hair accessories to elevate her look.

The beautiful bride accessorised her look with different sets of gold necklaces similar to what her husband wore for the traditional wedding.

Diana Asamoah's partner wore an expensive kente ensemble and looked dapper alongside his gorgeous new wife.

To complete her look, she wore elegant handmade native sandals as she made a grand entry at the event grounds.

Diana Asamoah marries in a lavish wedding

Some social media users have commented on celebrity bride Diana Asamoah's lavish wedding ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

Abenaboampongmaa stated:

"So we have all seen who finally cheated on Opoku😭💔💔💔."

kezianananyarkoa stated:

"Aww this is so beautiful ❤️ congratulations 🎊."

mays_giant stated:

"She made a beautiful bride. God bless their home❤️."

Serwaa_guyguy stated:

"I thought it’s Diana Asamoah our fashionista oo😂."

director_prince_curls stated:

"The way I opened my eye waiting to see Opoku eer. Congratulations auntie 🎉😂😂😂."

emmanuel_ahenkorah stated:

"The woman called @vivian_jill_lawrence only God knows the heart ❤️ she carries, May God bless her 🙏."

Lauraowusu1 stated:

"She didn't marry Opoku, you people should stop mentioning his name 😂😂."

fawzylove1308

"Diana is beautiful❤️."

mzzduffy stated:

"Ah @vivian_jill_lawrence wani ati wait."

kb_amoabeng stated:

"Paparazzi please focus on Opoku’s sugar mummy and stop zooming abrewa mafia lol."

The Instagram video of Diana Asamoah's traditional wedding is below:

Diana Asamoah weds in glittering lace gown

Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah married the love of her life in a custom-made lace glittering gown that highlighted her curves.

She looked magnificent in a long-sleeved flared gown to recite her marital vows in the presence of family, colleagues and friends.

The gorgeous celebrity bride wore a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup, and contact lenses that made her stand out at her plush wedding.

Diana Asamoah wore expensive silver earrings that matched with her bridal hairpin for her bridal look.

The video of Diana Asamoah's stylish white gown is below:

Opoku Bilson collapses at Diana Asamoah's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about skitmaker Opoku Bilson and other stars who attended Diana Asamoah's wedding.

The Kumasi wedding took a dramatic turn when the teenage star showed up for the reception and got up to his antics.

Diana Asamoah's on-screen lover in their skits, Opoku Bilson, collapsed and looked forlorn in a trending video.

