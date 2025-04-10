Socialite Akuapem Poloo got many people congratulating her when she announced that her baby daddy had given her a push gift

She took to her Instagram page to share pictures of her posing elegantly with the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in a mint green dress

While others spoke about her post-baby glow, others spoke about the beautiful and expensive push gift she had received

Socialite and actress Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Polo,o sparked admiration online after unveiling that she received a brand-new Mitsubishi SUV as a push gift just weeks after giving birth.

Akuapem Poloo's baby daddy gets her a brand new car. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Akuapem Poloo flaunts a brand new car

The actress, who welcomed her baby girl recently, took to Instagram to show off the thoughtful present while expressing heartfelt appreciation to her partner, whom she affectionately calls her “Zady” and “heartbeat.”

"A big thank you to my Zady, my heartbeat for this huge gift ❤️‍🩹 lol the new SUV owner in town and thank you for accepting me as I am, with my virtues and defects. ALLAH DID👌."

She wrote a heartfelt message in the Instagram caption to express her gratitude to her baby daddy while showing confidence as she basked in her post-delivery glow.

The actress looked radiant in a matching mint green outfit, pairing a cozy knit sweater with a flowing pleated skirt and strappy white heels.

Pictures of Akuapem Poloo's SUV

Akuapem Poloo's 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Her braided hair, gold wristwatch, and bold sunglasses completed the chic look as she posed gleefully in front of the SUV, which was adorned with a bright red bow.

The photos, taken in what appeared to be a residential area, captured Poloo’s joy as she leaned on the SUV with a wide smile while chatting on the phone.

"A big thank you to my Zady, my heartbeat for this huge gift❤️‍🩹 lol the new SUV owner in town and Thank you for accepting me as l am, with my virtues and defects. ALLAH DID👌."

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's push gift

Akuapem Poloo's Instagram post has since gone viral, with fans and followers flooding her comments with congratulatory messages.

Others also talked about her post-baby glow, which showed that she was embracing motherhood in style.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Akuapem Poloo's car:

Akuapem Poloo's pregnancy pictures

Akuapem Poloo's flaunts her baby bump in pictures. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Akuapem Poloo flaunts flat tummy after birth

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo awed fans with her beautiful post-pregnancy look just two weeks after welcoming her baby girl.

In a series of posts shared online, Poloo stepped out for a doctor's appointment with her newborn, looking radiant and confident.

A video from the outing showed the actress rocking a fitted outfit that showed her remarkably flat tummy, sparking admiration from many social media users.

Fans flooded her comments with praise, impressed by how quickly she bounced back and how adorable her mother-daughter moment looked.

