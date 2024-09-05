Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly overcome with emotion as he bagged his 900th career goal during Portugal's clash with Croatia on Thursday.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Al-Nassr star fired home just before half-time, driving the Selecao ahead in their UEFA Nations League opening fixture.

Diogo Dalot had initially given Roberto Martinez's team an edge, but it was Ronaldo's landmark strike that stole the headlines, despite Dalot's own goal which adjusted the half-time score to 2-1.

His latest tally marks Ronaldo's 131st international goal, supplementing the impressive 769 club-level goals he's notched up over his illustrious career.

The goal was a redeeming moment following a vexing Euro 2024 campaign wherein he witnessed a penalty saved against Slovenia.

At 39, Ronaldo's precision was unerring as he met Nuno Mendes' cross to slot the ball beyond Croatia's keeper Dominik Livakovic.

His subsequent celebration at the corner flag was a blend of joy and tears, surrounded by his teammates' support.

Ronaldo, having surpassed Ali Daei's record, has established himself as the all-time leading scorer for international men's goals and is part of an elite group of centurions that includes Messi and Daei.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo netted an impressive 450 goals over nine years, maintaining an average of more than one goal per fixture. His stints with Manchester United saw him score 145 goals, coupled with 101 at Juventus over three seasons, five in his early days at Sporting, and currently 68 for Al-Nassr.

Source: YEN.com.gh