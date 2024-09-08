German sensation Jamal Musiala's omission from the 2024 Ballon d'Or list has led to public scrutiny

Musiala's national team captain, Joshua Kimmich, led the outcry as he quipped the selection process

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old has continued to display his brilliance on the pitch for both club and country

France Football, the organisers of the prestigious Ballon d'Or Awards, has been heavily criticised for leaving Jamal Musiala off their 30-man list for this year’s prize.

The announcement sparked controversy not only due to Musiala’s omission but also because several high-profile names were missing.

Jamal Musiala's exclusion from the 2024 Ballon d'Or has drawn the ire of Joshua Kimmich. Photos by Franck Fife and Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Top stars miss out on Ballon d'Or list

Key players like Manchester City's creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool's prolific forward Mohamed Salah, and Real Madrid's rising star Rodrygo were among the surprise absentees.

Perhaps even more eyebrow-raising was the exclusion of legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, marking the first time since 2003 that neither icon featured on the list, per Al Jazeera.

Though surprising, their absence was somewhat anticipated due to their diminishing influence after stepping away from top-tier European football.

Musiala overlooked for Ballon d'Or 2024

However, Jamal Musiala's omission has been particularly contentious, given the German sensation’s continued impact in mainstream European football, both for club and country.

Despite his incredible performances, Musiala found himself overlooked, and his Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich made no secret of his displeasure.

Kimmich blasts Ballon d'Or organisers

Kimmich openly questioned the criteria used for selecting the Ballon d'Or nominees.

"I don’t know what the criteria are for deciding the Ballon d’Or list,” Kimmich said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“The best players should be included, and Jamal is absolutely one of them. He showed that again today.”

Kimmich’s comments came after Musiala delivered a masterclass against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, contributing a goal and three assists in Germany’s dominant 5-0 victory.

At just 21, Musiala has been a key figure for both Bayern Munich and the national team, blending technical brilliance with tactical intelligence, making his exclusion even more puzzling.

Top 5 Ballon d'Or robberies

In a related piece, YEN.com.gh explored some of the biggest controversies surrounding the Ballon d'Or, focusing on the top five instances where players were deemed to have been unjustly denied the prestigious award.

These decisions have sparked ongoing debate, with many fans and pundits continuing to express their outrage over the perceived 'robberies.'

Source: YEN.com.gh