Jamal Musiala appears to send a clear message regarding his future at German powerhouse Bayern Munich

The German has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Real Madrid and Man City showing interest

Musiala's current contract at the Allianz Arena runs until June 2026, and he has not yet initiated formal discussions regarding an extension

Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala is widely regarded as one of the top talents in world football, and it's easy to see why.

The German playmaker has been a standout performer for both Bayern Munich and the German national team in recent years.

Jamal Musiala has opened up about his future amid links to Real Madrid and Manchester City. Photos: Sebastian Widmann/Cristian Trujillo/Neal Simpson.

The 21-year-old's contribution goes far beyond impressive stats—his all-around quality adds much more than just goals and assists.

It's no surprise that clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City have been linked with Jamal Musiala.

Real Madrid already boasts one of the best collections of talent in world football, raising the question of where Musiala would fit if signed.

However, with Vinicius Jr's future at the club uncertain, Musiala could potentially fill the gap in the starting XI due to his versatility.

Musiala breaks silence on his future

According to Goal, when asked about his Bayern Munich contract, which expires in June 2026, Musiala stated:

"I'm very happy at FC Bayern and completely focused on our objectives. Playing abroad like Bellingham? I'm not considering where I’ll be in five years. In football, things can change rapidly."

That's exactly the kind of response you would anticipate from a footballer who is keeping his intentions under wraps.

Musiala is in line to win his 35th Germany cap in tonight’s UEFA Nations League action as Julian Nagelsmann’s side play host to Hungary in Dusseldorf.

