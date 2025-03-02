Arsenal's aspirations of ending their over-two-decade Premier League drought was billed to end this season

But with 10 games to spare, the Gunners are set to play bridesmaids once again, this time to Liverpool

In hindsight, if Mikel Arteta had heeded the clarion call of signing a world-class striker, his side would have been sitting pretty at the top of the table

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s reign at the Emirates has seen remarkable progress, yet one persistent flaw continues to undermine their ambitions—the absence of a world-class striker.

Despite strong expectations of finally toppling Manchester City and securing Premier League glory, the Gunners remain off the pace.

Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak headline five top strikers who could have altered Arsenal's Premier League fate this season. Photos by NurPhoto, Vincenzo Izzo and George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Currently sitting second with 54 points, they trail Liverpool by 13, leaving fans to wonder how different things might have been with a lethal finisher leading the line.

Arteta's defensive gamble backfired

Rather than securing a clinical No.9, Arsenal prioritised defensive reinforcements.

Per Transfermarkt, they invested heavily in Riccardo Calafiori (€45m), Mikel Merino (€32m), and David Raya (€31.9m)—a combined €108.9m spent to shore up the backline.

Ironically, their defensive solidity has not matched last season’s standards, despite these additions.

More frustratingly, their attack remains toothless, occasioned by injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, raising concerns about another runner-up finish for the third consecutive campaign.

Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak have been prolific for their respective teams. Photos by NurPhoto and George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

The 5 strikers who could have changed Arsenal's story

With the benefit of hindsight, Arteta’s transfer strategy appears flawed, per the Irish Mirror. A proven goal scorer could have transformed tight encounters into victories.

Here’s a look at five strikers who might have altered Arsenal’s trajectory this season.

5. Viktor Gyökeres (35 goals in all competitions this season)

The Sporting CP forward boasts physicality, direct running, and sharp finishing, qualities that would have provided a commanding presence in Arsenal’s attack.

His ability to turn defenders and drive toward goal could have helped unlock deep-lying defensive setups.

Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, Gyökeres’ relentless pressing aligns perfectly with Arteta’s high-intensity approach, creating turnovers high up the pitch and increasing scoring opportunities.

4. Benjamin Šeško (17 goals and 5 assists this season)

A long-term target for Arsenal, Šeško’s blend of height, technique, and pace would have made their offensive play more unpredictable.

His aerial presence could have been invaluable against compact defenses, offering a strong target for crosses, particularly given Arsenal’s effectiveness from set-pieces.

His ability to strike from distance and hold up play would have introduced another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

3. Ollie Watkins (24 direct goal involvements this season)

Watkins’ all-round attacking play—quick transitions, sharp finishing, and intelligent positioning—could have added a new layer of dynamism to Arsenal’s frontline.

Having spent five seasons at Aston Villa, his Premier League experience would have ensured a seamless adaptation.

His pressing ability and tireless work rate suit Arteta’s philosophy, forcing defensive mistakes and winning possession in dangerous areas.

2. Victor Osimhen (22 goals in 28 games this season)

Osimhen’s blistering speed, aerial dominance, and instinctive finishing would have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

His intelligent movement in behind would have stretched backlines, creating space for Arsenal’s creative midfielders to exploit.

In high-stakes matches, his mentality and finishing prowess could have been the difference between a draw and a victory, ensuring Arsenal capitalised on key moments in tight contests.

1. Alexander Isak (27 direct goal involvements this season)

Perhaps the most logical signing Arsenal could have made, Isak’s blend of pace, dribbling, and clinical finishing offers a complete package.

His ability to create chances out of nothing and maneuver in tight spaces could have transformed stalemates into triumphs.

Beyond scoring, his capacity to link up play and drive at defenders would have provided relief for Arsenal’s wingers, ensuring greater fluidity in attack. His versatility could have been the missing ingredient in Arsenal’s title push.

What could have been?

With just 10 games remaining, the fear of another near-miss looms large.

Arteta’s decision to reinforce the defense at the expense of a marquee striker may prove costly.

While the current squad is brimming with talent, the lack of a ruthless finisher continues to hamper their title chase.

Nottingham coach mocks Arsenal's striker situation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nuno Espirito Santo took a swipe at Arsenal's attacking struggles following their frustrating draw on Wednesday night.

The Nottingham Forest coach boldly admitted he paid little attention to his defense, believing the Gunners lacked firepower.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh