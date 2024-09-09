Rodrygo de Goes has finally revealed how he felt after he was surprisingly left out of the 2024 Ballon d'Or list

The Real Madrid and Brazilian star believes his performance in the year under review merited a spot in the shortlist

Meanwhile, he will look forward to helping Brazil extend their winning streak in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo de Goes has finally shared his thoughts after being left off the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist.

The Brazilian forward, along with notable names like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, was surprisingly absent from this year's 30-man nomination.

While several of his teammates voiced their frustration at France Football for the omission, Rodrygo himself took to social media with a cryptic post soon after the list was released.

His silence didn’t last long, as he later addressed the issue directly, expressing his disappointment over the perceived snub.

"I was upset when I saw I wasn’t included in the Ballon d’Or nominees," the 23-year-old remarked, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Rodrygo felt that his performance over the past year warranted recognition at football's most prestigious individual award.

"I think I deserved it. I don’t want to take anything away from the players who made the list, but I believe I had a place."

Rodrygo’s omission is indeed curious, given his role at Real Madrid, where his ability to deliver in clutch moments has been key.

His versatility as a forward allows him to play across the front line, providing an attacking threat both in wide areas and centrally.

Last season, his contributions in key Champions League matches and La Liga helped Madrid maintain their status as one of Europe’s elite clubs.

The Brazilian forward further emphasised his surprise at being left out, stating,

"It was a shock... but there’s not much I can do. I don’t make the decisions."

While Rodrygo may not have made the list, his response on the pitch was emphatic.

According to The Guardian, he netted a crucial match-winner for Brazil in their World Cup Qualifier against Ecuador, showcasing his ability to rise above the controversy and deliver when it matters most.

