Real Madrid's Rodrygo de Goes has garnered widespread public sympathy after his omission from the 2024 Ballon d'Or nomination list, sparking debate across the football community.

The Brazilian forward, who many believed deserved a spot among the nominees, was overlooked for the prestigious individual award, causing a wave of reactions from fans and professionals alike.

Rodrygo de Goes was shockingly omitted from the 2024 Ballon d'Or list. Photos by Soccrates Images and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Rodrygo's performance under review

Rodrygo's exclusion is surprising, given his standout performances during the 2023-24 season.

According to Transfermarkt, he scored 17 goals for Los Blancos and played an instrumental role in their domestic and continental success.

The 23-year-old made over 50 appearances across all competitions, solidifying his importance in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Despite the arrival of superstars Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe, Rodrygo has maintained his pivotal role within the team, showcasing his consistency at the highest level.

Rodrygo reacts to Ballon d'Or snub

Following the release of the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist on September 4, Rodrygo appeared to respond indirectly to the snub by posting a picture on Instagram, showcasing his accomplishments—holding the Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Supercup trophies, per Goal.

Accompanied by a laughing emoji, his post seemed to serve as a light-hearted reminder of his achievements while subtly addressing the omission.

Fans sympathise with Rodrygo

Fans quickly took to social media to rally behind the talented Brazilian:

@CyrusAgogo offered support:

"Don't worry, bro. Your time will surely come."

@_VALKlNG expressed emotion:

"God! Why am I crying? 💔 Rodrygo, you will be fine ❤❤."

@Gemedia_ questioned the decision:

"He is better than many people nominated."

@TwoTerty_ voiced frustration:

"He has been robbed. How is Lamine Yamal there and not him? lmao."

@CFC_OBED was puzzled:

"But why was he excluded?"

@miser_ critiqued the process:

"Declan Rice is a Ballon d'Or nominee, while Rodrygo is excluded. That award is becoming a joke these days."

Despite Rodrygo's absence from the Ballon d'Or list, several of his Real Madrid teammates are in contention for the prestigious award.

Neymar raises doubts about Ballon d'Or credibility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. subtly questioned the integrity of the Ballon d'Or Awards after Rodrygo's exclusion from the 2024 nominee list.

Neymar expressed on Instagram that Rodrygo deserved to be ranked among the top five players globally, implying that his omission from the 30-man shortlist was a significant oversight.

Source: YEN.com.gh