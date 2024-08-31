Robert Lewandowski equals La Liga record last accomplished by Lionel Messi

In a strong start to the La Liga season for Barcelona, the standout player has been none other than Polish sensation Robert Lewandowski

Despite being 36 years old, Lewandowski is not only maintaining his scoring prowess but also matching the incredible feats achieved by Lionel Messi

Barcelona maintained their impressive run in La Liga with a thumping 7-0 win against Real Valladolid

Barcelona frontman Robert Lewandowski is fit and firing in the 2024/25 season.

In only four La Liga games so far, the Poland striker has scored plenty of goals for Hansi Flick’s side, helping them sit top of the standings.

Lewandowski found the back of the net again on Saturday against Valladolid after splitting defenders, cushioning down a ball over the top and rolling home.

It means he has four goals in his first four league games, matching a feat last accomplished by one Lionel Messi.

Lamine Yamal produces Messi-esque assist to Lewandowski

Their efforts were rewarded when Yamal and Lewandowski combined brilliantly for the second time in four matches.

Yamal, who played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph at the 2024 European Championship, showcased his vision and technical prowess with a long, perfectly weighted pass from near the halfway line.

Lewandowski expertly controlled the ball before driving it home with an unstoppable shot, doubling Barcelona's lead.

The goal marked the Polish striker's fourth of the season in as many games, underscoring his enduring goal-scoring prowess despite being well into his 30s.

For Yamal, the assist was his third direct goal contribution of the campaign, adding to his tally of two assists and a goal in just four appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Lamine Yamal opens goal account against Athletic Club

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal opened his goal account for the 2024/25 season with a stunning strike against Athletic Club.

The goal, a blend of precision and power, sets the stage for what could be a defining season for the young talent.

Having already dazzled the football world with his remarkable performances during Spain's victorious European Championship run, Yamal quickly made his presence felt at the club level.

