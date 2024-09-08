Man United legend names the thing Ronaldo is still best in the world at
After a relatively unremarkable showing at Euro 2024, there are some who might say that Cristiano Ronaldo is slowly being overshadowed by a new generation.
But there is one thing that the 39-year-old can still do better than anyone else in the world, according to former teammate Roy Keane.
Keane praised Ronaldo's incredible career and his enduring ability with the Portuguese forward achieving a magnificent milestone in his country's Nations League clash against Croatia earlier this week.
The Al Nassr star scored the second goal as Portugal held on for a 2-1 victory in Lisbon.
But this goal was far more significant than so many of the others that Ronaldo has scored during his career.
It was the 900th goal of his career - and the 131st that he has scored for Portugal.
It also marked a stark contrast from the dry spell he went through at Euro 2024, where he failed to get on the scoresheet.
Since he burst on the scene, Ronaldo had also scored at every major tournament he had appeared at - until his blank in Germany.
And speaking on ITV Sport after the Nations League match, Keane was asked whether that lack of impact at the Euros was a concern.
"That was a bit of an issue," he admitted.
"But (he's reached) 900 goals," he reminded viewers, pointing to the scale of the achievement.
"If you put the ball in those areas he's still the best in the world," added Keane, referring to Ronaldo's incredible ability in front of the net.
Source: AFP
