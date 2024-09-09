The Black Stars have been held to a pulsating draw in the game against Niger in Morocco

France-back defender Alidu Seidu netted his first-ever goal for the Black Stars against Niger

The four-time African champions remain winless in two matches in the AFCON qualifiers

An Oumar Sako close-range strike denied Ghana victory in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after sharing the spoils with Niger in Morocco.

Alidu Seidu had given the Black Stars a first-half lead following a dominant display but a dogged second-half display saw the host match the Ghana evenly.

The Black Stars started the game brightly and just a minute into the match Inaki Williams tested the Nigerien goalkeeper.

The Black Stars in action against the Niger national team. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

However, the pendulum swung few minutes later after Ghanaian-born Daniel Sosah forced Lawrence Ati-Zigi into a brilliant save.

Sosah came close again but his volley went high off the post before he missed a cross from the left halfway into the first-half.

The Black Stars dominated possession and Mohammed Kudus saw his strike from outside the box blocked before his next effort was cleared by the Niger goalkeeper.

With just two minute to the break, the West Ham midfielder raced forward before finding Seidu on the left side who fired from the edge of the box to give Ghana the lead.

After the break, Williams set up Kudus but the Niger goalie was quick to react before the Athletic Bilbao star force a fingertip save from the Niger shot-stopper.

Second-half substitute Abdoul Garba then tested Ati-Zigi with a strike from outside the box before Oumar Sako fired home five minutes later following a scrappy defending by Ghana.

Kudus almost snatched the winner after Jordan Ayew dummied his marker but another strong defending denied Ghana.

Niger almost stole it late in the game with a late header.

Ghana remains winless in two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghanaian pastor claims Black Stars is cursed

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Renowned Ghanaian preacher and pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro has stated that the senior national team, the Black Stars is cursed.

The man of God believes the team's continuous struggles can be attributed to a spiritual reason.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, and have lost the finals three times in the last 32 years. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh