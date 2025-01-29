Black Stars coach Otto Addo is in Turkey as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which returns in March.

Having failed to qualify the Black Stars for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, there is pressure on the German-trained coach to lead the country to the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Addo as part of his preparations for the upcoming matches in March visited experienced defender Alexander Djiku.

Djiku missed Ghana's last two matches in the AFCON qualifiers due to an injury.

However, he is expected to return to the team in March for the games against Chad and Madagascar.

In a photo shared on social media, Addo looks to have shared his plans with the player, who is expected to play a key role in the qualifiers.

The former Borussia Dortmund player will also take the opportunity to monitor other Ghana players in Turkey including Kingsley Schindler and Jerome Opoku.

The Black Stars are hoping to make a fifth appearance at the World Cup and currently sits joint top in the World Cup qualifiers group alongside Comoros.

Ghana has won three of their four matches in the qualifiers, including a famous away win against Mali.

