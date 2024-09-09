Ghanaian pastor Kofi Oduro insists the Black Stars are under a spiritual affliction that has affected their successes

The Black Stars lost their AFCON qualifiers opener against Angola last Thursday

The team will face Niger in their second Group C game in Morocco on Monday

Renowned Ghanaian preacher and pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has stated that the senior national team, the Black Stars is cursed.

The man of God believes the team's continuous struggles can be attributed to a spiritual reason.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, and have lost the finals three times in the last 32 years.

Last Thursday, the Black Stars lost in Kumasi for the first time since 2000 after a defeat to Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.

Ghanaian pastor Kofi Oduro insists the Black Stars of Ghana has been cursed. Photo: Twitter/ @JoySportsGH @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

While preaching at his church, the Alabaster International Ministries, the outspoken preacher explained why the team has been unsuccessful.

"When you stand before your enemies and you are defeated over a protracted period, it means there is something on your head that needs to be broken. Like the way the Black Stars stand before their enemies and continuously get defeated," he said in a video shared on social media.

"You can never tell me there's a blessing on the Black Stars. Tell the people who handle the Black Stars that there is a curse on their head. There is a curse on their head that needs to be broken. The team will be defeated and defeated until that curse is broken. All they know is to chop money."

Black Stars face Niger in Morocco

Following the defeat to Angola last Thursday, the team travelled to Morocco for their second game in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana will be hoping to bounce back and get their qualifying campaign on track.

However, they will be missing Joseph Painstil and Jerome Opoku for the game at the RS Berkane Stadium, as reported by the Ghana FA.

Otto Addo sure of victory against Niger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes his boys are ready for the game against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday in Morocco.

Ghana lost their opening game in Group C of the qualifiers in Kumasi last Thursday, after Felicio Milson netted late for the Palancas Negras of Angola.

The Black Stars desperately need a win to get their qualifying campaign back on track as they take on Niger at the RS Berkane Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh