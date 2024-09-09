"The Black Stars is Cursed": Ghanaian Pastor Prophet Kofi Oduro Claims
- Ghanaian pastor Kofi Oduro insists the Black Stars are under a spiritual affliction that has affected their successes
- The Black Stars lost their AFCON qualifiers opener against Angola last Thursday
- The team will face Niger in their second Group C game in Morocco on Monday
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Renowned Ghanaian preacher and pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has stated that the senior national team, the Black Stars is cursed.
The man of God believes the team's continuous struggles can be attributed to a spiritual reason.
Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, and have lost the finals three times in the last 32 years.
Last Thursday, the Black Stars lost in Kumasi for the first time since 2000 after a defeat to Angola in the AFCON qualifiers.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
While preaching at his church, the Alabaster International Ministries, the outspoken preacher explained why the team has been unsuccessful.
"When you stand before your enemies and you are defeated over a protracted period, it means there is something on your head that needs to be broken. Like the way the Black Stars stand before their enemies and continuously get defeated," he said in a video shared on social media.
"You can never tell me there's a blessing on the Black Stars. Tell the people who handle the Black Stars that there is a curse on their head. There is a curse on their head that needs to be broken. The team will be defeated and defeated until that curse is broken. All they know is to chop money."
Black Stars face Niger in Morocco
Following the defeat to Angola last Thursday, the team travelled to Morocco for their second game in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana will be hoping to bounce back and get their qualifying campaign on track.
However, they will be missing Joseph Painstil and Jerome Opoku for the game at the RS Berkane Stadium, as reported by the Ghana FA.
Otto Addo sure of victory against Niger
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes his boys are ready for the game against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday in Morocco.
Ghana lost their opening game in Group C of the qualifiers in Kumasi last Thursday, after Felicio Milson netted late for the Palancas Negras of Angola.
The Black Stars desperately need a win to get their qualifying campaign back on track as they take on Niger at the RS Berkane Stadium.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com