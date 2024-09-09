Ghana coach Otto Addo remains positive ahead of the Black Stars' game against Niger

The Black Stars lost their game against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener

The four-time African champions will be hoping to bounce back when they take on the Nigeriens tonight

Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes his boys are ready for the game against Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday in Morocco.

Ghana lost their opening game in Group C of the qualifiers in Kumasi last Thursday, after Felicio Milson netted late for the Palancas Negras of Angola.

The Black Stars desperately need a win to get their qualifying campaign back on track as they take on Niger at the RS Berkane Stadium.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo sure of victory against Niger in AFCON qualifiers.

Addo insists his team has responded positively after the defeat to Angola and remains confident of victory tonight.

"This game, we are surely the favourites and I am very, very confident that we will win this game. But in football, anything can happen. We saw it last time against Angola, the way the game looked. I never thought we would lose this game, but in football now there is no weak opponent. So we have to be focused, we have to be concentrated, we have to do our job. Then the probability that we win is very, very high," he said during the pre-match presser.

Black Stars ready for Niger

The team left Ghana on Friday and arrived in Oudja, Morocco in the early hours of Saturday morning. Coach Addo led the team through a series of training and tactics to be deployed against Niger, as shared on social media.

Although the team will be without Joseph Paintsil and Jerome Opoku, Addo and the rest of the team remain poised for the game.

A win in Morocco will enhance the team's qualification chances as the Black Stars eye a return to the Nations Cup.

Jerome Opoku pulls out of Niger clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Turkey-based Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku has been ruled out of Ghana's game against Niger due to injury.

The Istanbul Basaksehir centre-back picked up the injury after training on the Baba Yara Stadium pitch before the game against Angola.

Opoku travelled with the team to Morocco but was declared unfit for the match after feeling aggravated pain to his left gluteal muscles.

