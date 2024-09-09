Alidu Seidu has netted his first-ever goal for the Black Stars to give Ghana a first-half lead in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The France-based defender fired home from outside the box to beat the Nigerien goalkeeper with two minutes left to half.

Alidu Seidu scores opener in Ghana versus Niger clash. Photo: Maddie Meyer.

Source: Twitter

Ghana had dominated the early exchanges but it was the host that had threatened the most, coming close through Daniel Sosah.

In a video shared on social media, Seidu who received the ball from Mohammed Kudus took his chance by firing from the edge of the box.

Ghana headed into the break with the advantage and will hope to finish the match as victors.

Seidu impresses against Niger

Seidu has been one of Ghana's best players in the first half, charging down the left side with some incredible runs and deliveries.

The former Clermont Foot players, however, had to wait until his 16th Black Stars appearance to score for the national team.

The hardworking and versatile player made his Black Stars debut on June 10, 2022, and has since been a regular for the national team.

Seidu represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was part of the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh