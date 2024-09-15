Jadon Sancho appears to aim a subtle dig at Manchester United after his player of the match performance on Chelsea debut against Bournemouth

The Englishman assisted Christopher Nkunku, who netted the decisive goal to secure three points for Chelsea on Saturday

Sancho moved to London after difficult relations with Erik ten Hag made his long-term stay at United untenable

Jadon Sancho made an impressive impact on his Chelsea debut, earning player-of-the-match honours against Bournemouth despite only playing the second half.

The England winger secured a surprise loan move to Chelsea from Manchester United on deadline day after a difficult three-year stint at Old Trafford.

Ex-Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho got the assist for Chelsea’s winner vs Bournemouth. Photos: Darren Walsh/Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Once regarded as one of the world’s top young talents, Sancho has struggled to rediscover his form since his £73 million move to United, apart from a brief loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season.

On Saturday evening, the Englishman donned the Chelsea blue for the first time, coming on as a second-half substitute for Pedro Neto at the Vitality Stadium.

Sancho takes subtle dig at Man United

His impact was felt immediately as he created significant problems for the Cherries on the left wing, culminating in an assist for Christopher Nkunku’s winning goal in the 86th minute.

For his impressive performance, the 24-year-old was awarded Player of the Match.

Following the game, he shared his joy in playing and how at ease he felt at the club, which could have been a subtle critique of Manchester United and former manager Erik ten Hag.

‘It’s amazing to make my debut for Chelsea, just being back playing, I’m very grateful,’ the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

"The team performed exceptionally well, and we fought until the end to secure the three points. I’ve been putting in a lot of effort for this moment, and I’m thrilled to have had my opportunity.

I finished last season strongly, competing in the Champions League, and I aimed for a positive start to this season, so I’m very pleased with how it’s gone.

I want to express my gratitude to the staff and my teammates; from day one, they welcomed me warmly, and I’m truly happy to feel this comfortable here."

Sancho netted only 12 goals and provided six assists in 83 appearances for United and was excluded from the first team by Ten Hag following a public disagreement with the manager a year ago.

Erik ten Hag's warning to Sancho

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Erik ten Hag fired a warning to Sancho before their clash against Brighton.

The former Ajax boss highlighted the importance of attitude of players, saying they have to stay motivated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh