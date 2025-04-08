Details about Kumawood sensation Diana Asamoah's husband have become a hot topic after their recent wedding

The viral sensation has given fans a hint with her latest photo which captures her husband supporting her at work

The photo has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weigh in on the frenzy surrounding the newly-weds

Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah's wedding to Solomon Agyei Sefa on April 6, 2025, in Kumasi continues to dominate the trends.

Diana Asamoah hails her husband as she enjoys their post-wedding frenzy. Photo source: @OfficialDiana1Tv

A recent photo shared by the renowned actress has garnered significant traction on social media.

The photo was captured on media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso's set when Opoku Bilson and Diana Asamoah went for an interview on the Delay Show.

In the photo, Diana Asamoah's sweetheart was captured. He posed for a photo with his wife and Delay.

The photo suggests that the actress' husband is an active supporter of his wife's acting career.

Not much is known about Mr Agyei Sefa. Since their wedding, netizens have been obsessing over the man's background as he appears not to be a powerhouse in his own right despite not being on the screen.

Fans react to the aftermath of Diana Asamoah's wedding

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's post-wedding frenzy.

Douglas said:

Meet Me and Opoku at the Supreme Court….wadaada yɛn 👍👍

Lydia Ntow wrote:

Diana your wedding and everything is 👌👌👌👌in Ghana 👌👌♥️♥️♥️

Khalifa_Best_12 remarked:

Opoku:Diana don’t goooo😂😂

queenslove shared:

kyer3s33 the way people thought Diana was really Opoku's boyfriend is just shocking k3k3, congrats dear. love you k3k3

Akosua-Frimpomaa-🥰🌹😍❤️ added:

Meaning he was there when the interview was going on

Opoku Bilson slumps at Diana Asamoah's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that skit maker Opoku Bilson had been spotted at Diana Asamoah's star-studded wedding.

Upon seeing Diana Asamoah, whom she normally refers to as sugar mummy in their viral skits, Opoku Bilson shouted, "What is happening right now?" before dramatically slumping into the arms of some guys standing behind him.

Opoku Bilson was later seen being carried out of the venue by about six men, including a man in police uniform.

Source: YEN.com.gh