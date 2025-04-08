Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has shared her thoughts on how the new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and founder of Kinky Matters hair beauty brand, Lydia Forson, has added her voice to business owners worldwide complaining about the new tariffs imposed by the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

On April 2, 2025, it was reported that the United States had imposed a new 10% import duty; Ghanaian exporters are preparing for the impact on important non-traditional exports.

BBC Interviews Ghanaian Actress Lydia Forson about her beauty brand. Photo credit: @lydiaforson.

Concerns about possible losses in market share, price competitiveness, and profits from the US market have been raised by the policy, which was announced by US President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Lydia Forson spoke about how the new tariffs could affect her business because she has lots of customers in the United States.

"We were trying to expand more on exports to the US because of the growing customer base. So, we're a little nervous, she tells the BBC's OS radio programme."

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson shared the post on Instagram with this caption:

"It’s an honor to have Kinky Matters featured by the @bbc OS in this important conversation on global trade and African businesses.

"This moment is bigger than just us—it’s about the resilience of African entrepreneurs and our commitment to serving our customers worldwide. While the uncertainty around tariffs poses challenges, it also pushes us to innovate, explore new opportunities, and strengthen our business for the future."

"Our loyalty to our customers remains unwavering, and we’re determined to find ways to continue growing while staying true to our roots. You are the reason we’ve grown from a family recipe to an internationally recognized brand. This journey is just as much yours as it is ours. This is just the beginning."

BBC interviews Lydia Forson about new US tariffs

Some social media users have commented on famous actress Lydia Forson's viral interview on the BBC. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

igalaman

"Way to Go. Proud of you dear🔥."

lifeofasalonetiti

"It's a very simple maths.. Trump reciprocated what Ghana is giving. He did better. He did at 10%, Ghana does at 17%. So it's up to our governments to do better things. Talk to your Govt! 🙌."

upship_ stated:

"In these times, innovation is key. We are aligned in this regard. Kudos to your team."

halusena_luxury_makeup

"Congratulations."

sethmiah

"You do all…Next stop London Stock Exchange 👏🏾."

