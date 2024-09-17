Erling Haaland is on the verge of smashing a Cristiano Ronaldo record if he scores for Manchester City in their Champions League opener

The Citizens will welcome Inter Milan to the Etihad for the start of our 2024/25 Champions League campaign on Wednesday

Norway international Haaland has begun the 2024/25 season on a flying note, scoring nine goals in as many games played

Erling Haaland has the opportunity to surpass a notable record set by Cristiano Ronaldo if he finds the net for Manchester City in their Champions League opener this week.

Haaland's excellent form carried on over the weekend, with two goals in City's 2-1 win against Brentford, maintaining Pep Guardiola's flawless start to the season.

The 23-year-old missed the chance to become the first Premier League player to score three consecutive hat-tricks in a row against Brentford at the Etihad.

However, the big Norwegian did set a new milestone, becoming the first player to net nine goals in the opening four league matches of a season, per CNN.

Haaland closes in on Ronaldo's record

Every match seems to bring a new record-breaking opportunity for Erling Haaland, and Wednesday's game against Inter Milan is no exception.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is on the verge of scoring his 100th goal for Manchester City, having netted 99 times in just 103 appearances.

Haaland has a chance to surpass Ronaldo, who reached 100 goals for Real Madrid after 105 games, per Diario AS.

Should Haaland fail to score in the upcoming match, he'll still have the chance to match Ronaldo's record at 105 games, but given his current form, Ronaldo might be watching anxiously from Saudi Arabia.

If not, he can match the record when Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Haaland tipped by Ronaldo to win Ballon d'Or

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Haaland had been included in Ronaldo's shortlist of candidates to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Ronaldo, who has five Golden Ball prizes to his credit, picked Haaland and a host of other budding talents in Europe.

