A Ghanaian man who relocated to the US a few years ago to join the Army has taken to social media to share his success story abroad.

In a video circulating on social media, the young soldier, identified as Steve, showed off a beautiful house he had acquired in the US.

A Ghanaian man acquires a house 15 months after travelling abroad to join the US Army.



Steve took his TikTok followers on a viewing tour of the new house, which is a two-storey building.

As seen in the video, the first floor of the house has a large living area, guest rooms, restrooms, a well-furnished kitchen, and a double indoor garage.

The second floor, on the other hand, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living space, and a kitchen.

For the exterior, the house has a large compound with a beautiful grass layout.

Aside from that, Steve's house also has a large backyard, which he may decide to turn into a garden.

The Ghanaian man joins the US Army after relocating abroad from Ghana.



The US soldier of Ghanaian descent explained in the caption accompanying the video that he acquired the house 15 months after relocating abroad to join the Army.

While celebrating his success in the US since leaving Ghana for a better life, he also expressed gratitude to God for how far he has come.

"15 months in America, God has blessed me with this beautiful home. I’m proud to be part of the homeowners here in America," he wrote.

Although Steve did not state how much he paid for the house, the average cost of a two-storey building in the US can range from $284,158 (GH¢4,395,925.71) to $450,345 (GH¢6,966,855.16), depending on factors such as location, size, and desired features.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians online congratulate the US soldier

After sharing videos of his house on TikTok, a section of Ghanaians took to the comments to congratulate the US-based soldier for his success.

@Gilly789 said:

"Just 15 months in America, wow, hmm, in GH even ur 5 yrs u can't build this mansion."

@KwAmE pErCy also said:

"Broncos lead the way, congratulations, battle."

@user9181172499236 commented:

"Congratulations, bro, then those of us who have been here 20 years with no house yet will but 20 times this one, my people, pls say amen, meaning it is done, amen."

