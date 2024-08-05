Jude Bellingham might just have ruffled the feathers of Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti`

The veteran Italian joked about why he is 'angry' with the Englishman, who is still on vacation after the Euros

Meanwhile, Bellingham's teammates are going through their paces in the United States ahead of the new season

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, playfully expressed his frustration with attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Currently, in the United States, Ancelotti and his team are preparing for the upcoming 2024/25 season with some high-profile friendly matches.

Real Madrid's pre-season not going according to plan

Madrid's pre-season has been rocky, with consecutive defeats to AC Milan and fierce rivals FC Barcelona, painting a grim future as the season beckons.

However, Ancelotti's squad has one more chance to sharpen their tactics before heading back to Europe.

According to Goal, they will face Chelsea on August 6 at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

This will be their final pre-season fixture before the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland, where they would hope to secure their first silverware of the campaign.

While results have not gone the way of the Spanish champions, they will take solace in the fact that a host of their key players have been missing in action.

Vinicius Junior only made a brief appearance against Barcelona, while Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have yet to return to training.

Jude Bellingham 'angers' Carlo Ancelotti

With Bellingham in particular, the Englishman appears to have angered Don Carlo.

Despite attempts to reach out to the 21-year-old midfielder, Ancelotti received no response.

Adding to his frustration, Bellingham did return a call from teammate Vinicius Junior, which Ancelotti took offence as he playfully disclosed.

"Yesterday, I got angry with Bellingham. I called him, and he didn't pick up, and I told Vinicius to call him, and he picked up," the veteran tactician jokingly said, as cited by MadridXtra.

