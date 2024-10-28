The player who succeeds Lionel Messi as the best in the world has been 'leaked' hours before the Awards night

All the excitement and buzz surrounding the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award ceremony will come to a crescendo tonight

The battle of who deserves to clinch the coveted individual prize will finally be settled at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris

Leaked results have surfaced online hinting at the likely winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, just ahead of the grand ceremony set for Monday night in Paris.

The world’s football elite will converge at the Theatre du Chatelet to celebrate the year’s standout male and female players as the French capital becomes the focal point of football fandom.

The race between Vinicius Junior and Rodri on who deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or is getting keener as the ceremony draws closer. Photos by Diego Soute, Franck Fife and Crystal Pix/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Who will win the 2024 Ballo d'Or?

This year’s ceremony, the 68th edition, is historic, with UEFA joining France Football as co-hosts for the first time.

While several accolades will be awarded to recognise individual and coaching excellence, the spotlight remains firmly on the Men's Ballon d'Or.

According to Goal's ranking, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri have emerged as frontrunners, with Vinicius enjoying a slight edge in the race.

Who deserves the Ballon d'Or: Vinicius or Rodri?

Vinicius, favoured to claim this iconic trophy, played a crucial role in Madrid's domestic and European double last season, even scoring in their Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

His form has fueled his journey to Ballon d'Or contention, positioning him as the face of Madrid’s recent successes.

Meanwhile, Rodri presents formidable competition; the Spanish international was instrumental in City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title and emerged as La Roja's standout player in their victorious Euro 2024 campaign.

Leaked Ballon d'Or results points in Vini's direction

However, if leaked results prove accurate, Vinicius will secure the top spot with 630 votes, narrowly edging out Rodri, who reportedly garnered 576, with Jude Bellingham rounding off the podium.

According to 90Min, the ceremony, slated to start at 19:00 GMT, will be co-hosted by French-British journalist Sandy Heribert and former Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

It promises an evening of glamour and celebration in the heart of Paris.

Ballon d'Or organisers drop major hint

Meanwhile, France Football, the Ballon d'Or organisers, shared a cryptic post hinting at Vinicius Jr's potential claim to this year's award.

Anticipation now mounts in Paris as fans eagerly await the possibility of the prestigious trophy returning to Brazil for the first time since Ricardo Kaka’s win in 2007.

Modric backs Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Real Madrid’s midfield maestro Luka Modric has backed Vinicius Junior for this year's Ballon d'Or.

The veteran playmaker expressed confidence in his teammate's candidacy following Vinicius' stellar UEFA Champions League performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh