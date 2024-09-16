Endrick Felipe's marriage announcement on social media has been greeted with mixed reactions

The Real Madrid teen sensation captioned his disclosure with a popular Bible scripture

One fan suggested that the 18-year-old's decision to tie the knot came a tad too early considering his age

Endrick Felipe’s recent marriage announcement has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans offering a mixed bag of opinions.

The Real Madrid starlet took to Instagram on September 16 to share the news of his marriage to model Gabriely Miranda, marking a significant personal milestone for the 18-year-old footballer.

Endrick Felipe has tied the knot with his older girlfriend, Gabiely Miranda. Photos by Angel Martinez/Getty Images and @gabrielymiiranda.

Endrick marries at the age of 18

Endrick and Gabriely, who have been in a relationship since 2023, decided to formalize their commitment through marriage, per Goal.

However, while many congratulated the young couple, some fans were taken aback by the timing and questioned Endrick’s decision to marry at such an early stage in his life, per All Football.

Additionally, Gabriely, being three years older than Endrick, further fueled the debate online.

Fans react to Endrick's marriage

YEN.com.gh gathered a range of reactions from social media:

@aayurthd commented:

“Getting married at 18 is wild.”

@bigfeeztm expressed scepticism, writing,

“Getting married at 18 is crazy… these women know what they are doing, and I expect some drama in a few years' time.”

@Swaggzeez1 took a more cynical view, saying,

“He’s just a celebrity VICTIM. He needs help.”

@MainnooUTD humorously asked,

“How old is he again?”

@werleed_RMFC extended congratulations with a nod to history:

“Congratulations to Bobby Charlton ❤️”

@KEl_Vi_NN shared excitement, writing,

“Wow! This is amazing!!! 🤩 Wish you the best in your marriage.”

@Seankleann offered a practical suggestion:

“Endrick, just make sure you activate and insert Achraf Hakimi’s clause in the marriage contract, and you will be fine. Congratulations 🎉, and God bless your union.”

Balancing his personal life with the rigours of elite football will be a test of Endrick's maturity.

His development as a player will depend on how he manages both aspects, ensuring his decision-making on the field remains as sharp as ever.

Endrick scores on La Liga debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick opened his goal-scoring account for Real Madrid, netting his debut goal on Sunday, August 25.

The Brazilian teenager delivered a standout performance in his first competitive match at the Santiago Bernabeu, providing a significant boost to Madrid's La Liga title defence with his memorable display.

