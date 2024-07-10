England were awarded a contentious penalty during their semi-final fixture against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 10

Harry Kane made no mistake by expertly dispatching his effort from 12 yards to restore parity for the Three Lions

However, a former England international has raised an eyebrow over the credibility of the spot-kick awarded to his home country

Former England defender Jamie Carragher delivered a surprising verdict about Harry Kane's penalty against the Netherlands in the 2024 UEFA European Championship semi-finals.

Carragher, who has transitioned into punditry since retiring from football, expressed his indifference about the controversial penalty decision that favoured the Three Lions.

Jamie Carragher's reaction to Harry Kane's penalty goal vs the Netherlands has divided opinions among fans. Photos by Alex Grimm and Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

Given his status as a former England international, the 46-year-old was expected to support the decision.

Carragher's verdict on Harry Kane's controversial penalty

However, the Liverpool legend vehemently opposed referee Felix Zwayer's call, which was upheld by the video assistant referee after consultation.

Carragher took to his official X account to voice his displeasure with the penalty, stating, "Never a penalty " accompanied by laughing emojis.

Fans divided about Carragher's penalty call

The Liverpool legend's reaction divided opinions among fans who were also closely following the game.

A fan, @iLatif_, who was livid about the penalty incident, wrote:

"If that is a penalty, I am done watching football. Disgusting sport"

@iam_igumira agreed with the thoughts of Carragher:

"Never a penalty anywhere."

@Homiebishop alleged:

"England robbing the world yet again."

However, another user, @UTDKara, opposed Jamie's take while aiming a subtle dig at him:

"That's a penalty. You're terrible at everything."

@Co1azo did not mince his words:

"Clear pen."

