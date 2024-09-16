Endrick Felipe has revealed he is officially off the singles market with his marriage announcement

The 18-year-old disclosed he had tied the knot with his model girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda

Endrick and Gabriely have been dating since 2023. The love birds would hope their union lasts a lifetime

Brazilian sensation Endrick Felipe has taken a major step off the pitch, announcing his marriage to model Gabriely Miranda.

The 18-year-old, who recently joined Real Madrid after making a name for himself in Brazil, shared the news with his fans on social media, marking an important moment in his personal life.

Endrick Felipe, 18, has tied the knot with model girlfriend Gabriely Miranda. Photo credit: @gabrielymiiranda and @endrick

Source: Instagram

Endrick announces marriage with girlfriend

Endrick posted a heartfelt message alongside beautiful wedding photos, quoting a meaningful Bible verse from Matthew 19:6:

"So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what GOD has put together, no one can separate.”

He added, "At last, we married," celebrating the union with his supporters.

Endrick's relationship with Gabriely

According to Essentially Sports, the young footballer and Gabriely first met in November 2023, with their love story beginning in a moment captured on video.

In the clip, Endrick is seen giving an interview when his attention was momentarily drawn to a passing blonde—none other than Gabriely Miranda.

Their relationship blossomed from there, though they kept it private until December 8, when it became public knowledge.

Endrick's stint at Real Madrid

While Endrick’s personal life has been eventful, his time at Real Madrid has seen limited on-field action.

Since his highly anticipated move, the former Palmeiras starlet has featured in four La Liga matches, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid, per SportBIBLE.

As the UEFA Champions League approaches, Endrick will be looking to seize more opportunities and establish himself within Madrid’s star-studded squad.

Endrick tears up at Real Madrid presentation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick became emotional during his official presentation as a Real Madrid player, delivering a heartfelt tribute to his family.

The young Brazilian fought back tears while expressing his gratitude.

In a widely shared video, the 18-year-old’s emotional speech moved not only him but also his parents, who were visibly overcome with emotion as they watched their son step onto one of football’s grandest stages.

Source: YEN.com.gh