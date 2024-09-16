Real Madrid youngster Endrick Felipe has reportedly signed unusual clauses with his partner Gabriely Miranda

Endrick Felipe has announced he is officially off the singles market after marring 22-year-old Brazilian model Miranda

Endrick and Gabriely, who have been dating since 2023, are deeply in love and hope their union will endure for a lifetime

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Brazilian sensation Endrick has opened up that he and his new wife, Gabriely Miranda, entered into a 'relationship contract' with a number of weird clauses.

The Real Madrid youngster has taken a major step off the pitch, announcing his marriage to his model partner.

Endrick Felipe, 18, has tied the knot with model girlfriend Gabriely Miranda. Photo credit: @gabrielymiiranda and @endrick

Source: Instagram

The 18-year-old, who recently joined Real Madrid after making a name for himself in Brazil, shared the news with his fans on social media, marking an important moment in his personal life.

Endrick's relationship with Miranda sparked controversy when he disclosed on the Pod Delas podcast that they had signed a relationship 'contract' containing some unusual clauses.

One clause requires Endrick and Miranda to always say "I love you" to each other, no matter the situation. More serious clauses include a ban on any form of addiction and restrictions on drastic changes in behaviour.

Gabriely shared during the PodDelas podcast on April 12th, as reported by the Daily Star:

"There’s an email, there’s ID, his signature, my signature… everything is correct."

Endrick recounted his surprise when Gabriely proposed the contract, stating:

"When she was doing it, I thought she was very angry with me. Because it took her an hour. She didn't answer me. And she actually made a contract."

According to Gabriely, the contract stipulates that they both acknowledge their voluntary emotional commitment founded on respect, understanding, and affection.

The agreement prohibits them from engaging in romantic relationships with anyone else, including their exes.

Endrick also added:

"Saying 'I love you' is mandatory in any situation and always holding hands."

Gabriely mentioned the presence of stringent restrictions and added:

"It is extremely forbidden to argue or fight in front of others, and you cannot have a drastic change in personality and behaviour. We can’t sleep or go out fighting.”

The footballer stated that whoever violates a rule must "pay a fine".

He added:

"Whoever doesn’t comply with this, at the end of the month, has to give what the other person wants.

"Like, I asked for an Apple headset, and she gave it to me."

How did Endrick and Gabriely first meet?

According to Essentially Sports, Endrick and Gabriely first encountered each other in November 2023.

In a viral video circulating on social media, he was captured during an interview, with his gaze momentarily drawn to a striking blonde woman passing by - Gabriely.

Shortly after this encounter, they began dating but chose to keep their relationship private. It wasn't until December 8 that they decided to reveal their romance to the public.

Endrick marries at the age of 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick Felipe has taken a major step off the pitch, announcing his marriage to model Gabriely Miranda.

The 18-year-old, who recently joined Real Madrid after making a name for himself in Brazil, shared the news with his fans on social media, marking an important moment in his personal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh