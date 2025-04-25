Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey has won the heart of social media users with his latest gesture

The 30-year-old made a handsome cash donation to the country's U15 girls' team at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon

His donation stems from their impressive performance at the 2025 African Football Schools Championship

Daniel Amartey added a touch of inspiration to the young talents representing the nation at the CAF African Football Schools Championship.

On Thursday, April 24, the experienced defender paid a surprise visit to the Ghana Under-15 girls’ squad, affectionately known as the Black Damsels, following their scintillating run into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Daniel Amartey donated an undisclosed amount of cash to Ghana's U15 girls team. Photo credit: Fantasista/Getty, @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X and @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

CAF Schools Championship: Ghana U15 girls team cruise to semis

From the stands, Amartey watched on as the girls showcased technical elegance, tactical discipline, and an unyielding spirit.

Their journey through the group stage had been nothing short of emphatic.

Under the guidance of head coach Joyce Boatey-Agyei, the side opened their campaign with a narrow but vital win over Morocco, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

That early triumph sparked confidence, which they carried into the second match, brushing aside Benin with a 2-0 result before dismantling Malawi 3-0 to cap off a perfect run.

Their dominance was not just in results but also in execution. The team secured nine points from three outings, netted six goals, and perhaps most impressively, kept a clean sheet in every match.

Daniel Amartey surprises U15 team with cash gift

Moved by what he had witnessed, Amartey met the squad and their technical bench outside the stadium after their qualification.

In a moment captured in a viral video, the 30-year-old defender expressed his admiration and backed it up with action, offering a financial token as a show of support.

The heartfelt gesture drew jubilant reactions from the girls, who were visibly thrilled by the surprise interaction with a national icon.

Fans react to Amartey's gesture

Social media quickly lit up with praise for Amartey’s show of leadership and humility:

@FrancisLovesso2 prayed:

“May God bless him 🙏❤️”

@YNNBA_96 lauded the defender:

“I'm really inspired. Thanks Amartey.”

@Teshie_youngboy gave a two-word praise:

“He try.”

@abbey_gist summed up:

“Things we love to see.”

What lies ahead for Amartey

While Amartey continues to inspire the next generation off the field, his own footballing journey remains a topic of speculation.

Having been without a club since the start of the year, the former Leicester City stalwart is eyeing a return to elite competition.

There were recent whispers of a potential emergency transfer to German giants Bayern Munich amid injuries to Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano, but the move did not materialise.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Amartey is reportedly in talks and could be back on the pitch soon, per KickGH.

Amartey donates cash to boyhood club

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Amartey warmed hearts with a visit to his roots at Zinaps FC in Teshie, Accra.

The 30-year-old defender, after watching his former side in a Division Three League clash, made a thoughtful donation to support the club that nurtured his early football dreams.

