Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has made a determined promise about Ghana's potential 2026 World Cup participation

Ghana leads World Cup qualifying Group I with 15 points after dominant wins over Chad and Madagascar

With four past World Cup appearances, Ghana now eyes a historic run in the expanded 2026 tournament

As Ghana's Black Stars continue their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Hon. Kofi Adams Iddie has made a bold and ambitious promise.

A first-class travel for the national team and a celebratory tour across all districts in Ghana, but only if the Black Stars bring the trophy home.

Sports and Recreation Minister of Ghana Kofi Adams



This stirring declaration comes at a time when national pride in the team is building again, following an impressive run in the ongoing qualifiers.

Big Promise for a Big Dream

In a recent interview with GH One TV, Hon. Kofi Adams emphasized his full support for the national team and expressed the Ministry’s commitment to improving player welfare.

According to the Minister, if the Black Stars win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they won’t just return home in style, they’ll return as heroes.

“I promise to personally ensure first-class flights for the Black Stars and travel through every single district in Ghana to celebrate with the people,” he said.

This announcement has generated excitement and debate across social media platforms, with many applauding the symbolic gesture and others debating its feasibility.

Ghana’s Journey to Qualification

While the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still over a year away, Ghana is off to a promising start in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars currently sit atop Group I with 15 points from six games — a commanding position that reflects recent improvements in form and team chemistry.

Ghana’s last two matches have been particularly encouraging. A 5-0 thrashing of Chad in Accra, showcasing attacking prowess and depth.

A solid 3-0 away victory over Madagascar, highlighting the team’s improved defensive structure and control on the road.

These performances have reignited belief among fans that Ghana could not only qualify, but make a deep run in the tournament.

History of Ghana's World Cup appearances

Ghana has qualified for four FIFA World Cups in its history — in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

The team made a stunning debut in 2006 by reaching the Round of 16 and then captivated global audiences in 2010 by reaching the quarter-finals, only missing a place in the semis after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to Uruguay.

However, their recent World Cup appearances have seen mixed results, with group-stage exits in both 2014 and 2022.

Still, the core of Ghana’s fanbase remains optimistic about a resurgence with a possible 2026 World Cup appearance.

The promise of first-class flights and a district-by-district celebration reflects this hope, a belief that Ghana’s best days on the global football stage are still ahead.

Sports and Recreation minister Kofi Adams (R) and TV3 sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo (L) during an interview on March 18, 2025.



Journalist blasts Kofi Adams over budget

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the explosive rant of Luv FM sports presenter, Delali Atiase, who demanded that the Sports and Recreation Ministry, led by Kofi Adams, make public the official budget for Ghana's recent World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

This, according to the journalist, would be in line with the bold public declaration of President John Dramani Mahama of ensuring all monies allocated to the national football teams are made known to the general Ghanaian populace.

