Thomas Partey produced a vintage display against Real Madrid, dominating the midfield and leaving fans in awe

A clip of Partey lifting the ball over Jude Bellingham during the first leg has gone viral in a moment of pure brilliance

With Thomas Partey's contract expiring this summer, Mikel Arteta offered a cryptic but optimistic update

Ghana international, Thomas Partey, reminded the footballing world of his class with a masterful performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old was instrumental in Arsenal’s 5-1 aggregate triumph over the Spanish giants, delivering a vintage display that has since gone viral — particularly for a dazzling moment involving Jude Bellingham.

Ghana's Thomas Partey dominant against Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid during the Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UCL QF Second Leg match on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus

Partey Leaves Bellingham for Dead

In the second leg at the Emirates, Partey produced a highlight-reel moment that has lit up social media.

Under pressure from Jude Bellingham in midfield, the Ghanaian nonchalantly lifted the ball over the Real Madrid star, leaving him rooted to the spot.

The audacity and ease of the move drew widespread praise, as Partey’s composure and flair epitomised Arsenal’s dominance on the night.

That play served as a metaphor for the tie itself — Arsenal were simply a level above. They won 3-0 at home before capping it off with a 2-1 win at the Bernabéu on April 16, sealing a semi-final spot in emphatic fashion.

Midfield Masterclass Against Europe’s Best

Up against one of the most formidable midfields in Europe — Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham — the Black Stars midfielder did not just hold his own, he bossed the centre of the park.

His positional awareness, strength on the ball, and ability to dictate tempo gave Arsenal a foundation to control both legs of the tie.

The Ghanaian was a calming influence, linking defence and attack seamlessly while breaking up Madrid’s rhythm.

His performance drew comparisons to his Atletico Madrid days when he was widely regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in La Liga.

Contract Uncertainty Lingers Amid Resurgence

Despite his standout showing, Partey’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain. His current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and no extension has been officially confirmed.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal looks on as he warms up prior to the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League QF second leg on April 16, 2025. Image credit: Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA

When quizzed about the midfielder’s future, Arteta delivered a cryptic response, saying:

"Yes, there is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about. The intention is very clear. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward." Arteta said.

The lack of clarity has left fans divided — some believe Arsenal should cash in and look to younger options, while others now see Partey as a vital piece in Arsenal’s title and European ambitions, especially if he can stay fit and consistent.

Statement Performance at the Right Time

For Partey, this was more than just a great game — it was a statement. After battling injuries and reduced playing time this season, the Ghana international seized the moment on Europe’s biggest stage.

With Arsenal eyeing their first ever Champions League glory, having an in-form Partey could make all the difference.

Whether he stays or goes, this performance will be remembered by Arsenal fans for years to come. And as social media continues to replay that clip of Bellingham being outfoxed, Thomas Partey has reminded everyone that class is permanent.

