Rodrygo has revealed the state of his relationship with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham

The 23-year-old is reportedly unhappy with how he has been treated since the arrival of Mbappe at Real Madrid

Nevertheless, he played a key role as Los Blancos began their Champions League defence on a winning note

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo de Goes has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his alleged friction with teammates Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

Reports suggested that the Brazilian was feeling marginalised since Mbappe's arrival and that tension was brewing within the Madrid camp.

Rodrygo has disclosed the state of his relationship with his superstar teammates at Real Madrid. Photos by Diego Souto and Mateo Villalba.

Is Rodrygo upset with Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham?

According to ESPN, Rodrygo, who has been visibly frustrated in recent weeks, voiced his displeasure about being overlooked for the 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Despite winning both La Liga and the Champions League last season, his name was absent from the prestigious list, while teammates Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius were all recognised, with Vinicius being the frontrunner for the award.

The 23-year-old’s social media activity has sparked debate, with some interpreting it as a subtle rebellion against his lack of recognition.

Rodrygo even hinted at wanting more acknowledgement when he playfully suggested adding his name to the "BMV" frontline—Mbappe, Bellingham, and Vinicius—before quickly deleting the post.

Rodrygo speaks about relationship with teammates

However, the Brazilian has downplayed any claims of discord within the squad, dismissing rumours of tension.

"My relationship with Mbappé, Bellingham, and Vinícius is very good. Every day, we grow closer and stronger as friends," he stated, as quoted by Tribuna.

Rodrygo stars in Madrid's Champions League opener

Rodrygo’s performance on the pitch further reinforced his commitment to the team.

He played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Stuttgart to begin their 2024/25 Champions League campaign, providing a crucial assist for Mbappe’s goal.

His dazzling run and perfectly weighted pass set up the Frenchman, showing that despite the off-field noise, his contributions remain vital to Madrid's success.

Rodrygo shares cryptic message after Ballon d'Or snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo shared a cryptic post on Instagram featuring a collage of the trophies he won during the recently concluded season.

The 23-year-old included a laughing emoji in the post, seemingly mocking his omission from the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

